BREAKING NEWS

THERE IS NO WINNER IN A NUCLEAR EXCHANGE…

Now the time has come for this nation to fulfill its promise…

Forgiveness, Redemption, Conversion, Faith…

President Donald Trump loves his country…America…and he loves the American people; he is loyal to his country and its people.

“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:13

Loyalty is more than words; true loyalty will result in actions. Action is what President Trump is giving to ‘We the People,’…he lives, loves and breathes loyalty.

“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32

IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY?

Investigations, lies, distortions of truth, false hoods, bias, double standards, deceitful manipulations of language, doubt, distrust, bigotry, prejudice, dishonesty, and discriminations.

President Donald J. Trump, charged with impeachment by speculation, presumed guilty of impeachment by speculation, found guilty of impeachment by speculation in the court of speculation propaganda.

Verdict to be appealed and repealed by our democracy, in the court of truth…

MY FELLOW AMERICANS, WE THE PEOPLE, ARE BEARING DAILY WITNESS TO THE CORRUPT, RIGGED, SEXIST, RACIST SYSTEM’S AWESOME POWER. A POWERFUL, CORRUPT SYSTEM OF HATE, VIOLENCE AND CONTROL, WITH THE INCREDULOUS CAPABILITY TO MAKE RIGHT WRONG, AND TO MAKE WRONG RIGHT, TO MAKE A LIE TO BE BELIEVED AS THE TRUTH, AND THE TRUTH TO BE BELIEVED AS A LIE. THROUGH UNPARALLELED PROPAGANDISTIC METHODS AND PRACTICES.

The corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system is the enemy America!!!! Not our spiritually touched, God-sent President Donald J. Trump.

Through faith in the Almighty God, the Call & Post will reveal again, to we the people thru reprint, the diabolical evil schemes and the devious sordid methods and egregious actions and practices, that the corrupt, evil system utilizes in order to persuade and convince us, we the people, that PRESIDENT TRUMP IS THE CAUSE AND THE BLAME FOR ALL OF OUR PROBLEMS WE THE PEOPLE, WHICH IS AN UNMITIGATED LIE… AN ABSOLUTE FALSEHOOD. THE EVIL, CORRUPT, RIGGED, SEXIST, RACIST SYSTEM OF HATE, VIOLENCE AND CONTROL IS THE CAUSE AND THE BLAME FOR ALL OF OUR PROBLEMS. LEST GO TO THE REPRINT:

(Breaking News November 4, 2019)

MY FELLOW AMERICANS, THE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY OF OUR SPIRITUALLY TOUCHED, GOD-SENT PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, COMES AS NO SURPRISE… NOTHING NEW!! IT IS THE CORRUPT, RIGGED, SEXIST, RACIST SYSTEM’S UNCONDITIONALLY DECLARED WAR AGAINST PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, AND AGAINST THE WILL OF WE THE PEOPLE’S NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER ELECTION RESULTS IN 2016.

THROUGH FAITH IN THE LORD (ALMIGHTY GOD) THE CALL & POST REVEALED THE CORRUPT, RIGGED SYSTEM’S ANTI-TRUMP AND ANTI-WE THE PEOPLE’S ACTIONS TO TAKE PLACE THROUGHOUT THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY, AND BOLDLY PROGNOSTICATED AND PREDICTED ON NOVEMBER 28, 2017 THAT THE CORRUPT, RIGGED SYSTEM WAS ALSO ESTABLISHING A MODUS OPERANDI OF THE RULES AND GUIDELINES FOR THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP. IN ITS EVIL AND EGREGIOUS PROCESS TO CARRY OUT THE CORRUPT, RIGGED SYSTEM’S MANDATE TO STOP AND DESTROY PRESIDENT TRUMP… TO STOP AND DESTROY THE WILL OF WE THE PEOPLE’S ELECTION RESULTS IN NOVEMBER 2016 AND OVERTURN (THAT SO-CALLED FIXED, TAMPERED WITH, CROOKED ELECTION).

THE CALL & POST WILL REPRINT BREAKING NEWS NOVEMBER 28, 2017 ARTICLE TO ILLUSTRATE WHAT WAS SAID AND PREDICTED OVER TWO YEARS AGO THEN. WHICH IS NOW HAPPENING (TRANSPIRING) NOW IN PRESIDENT TRUMP’S IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY, WHICH IS CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE.

THE CORRUPT, RIGGED, SEXIST, RACIST SYSTEM TREATS PRESIDENT TRUMP LIKE IT TREATS BLACK PEOPLE, AFRICAN AMERICANS/PEOPLE OF COLOR, THE PRESUMPTION OF GUILTY, OF EVERY CHARGE SPECULATED, UNTIL PROVEN INNOCENT. NOT THE ESSENCE OF JUSTICE AND FAIR PLAY IN OUR DEMOCRACY, THE PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.

REPRINT: BREAKING NEWS NOVEMBER 28, 2017

PRESIDENT TRUMP PERSONIFIES THAT SAYING; “AND YE SHALL KNOW THE TRUTH AND THE TRUTH SHALL MAKE YOU FREE.” JOHN 8:32

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS A WINNER. HE DOESN’T KNOW HOW TO LOSE. FAILURE IS UNACCEPTABLE TO HIM…PRESIDENT TRUMP TURNS BAD SITUATIONS WHAT OTHER PEOPLE WOULD CALL FAILURES INTO SUCCESS.

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, IS NOT GUILTY OF BEING A RACIST…HE IS NOT GUILTY OF ALL THE FAKE NARRATIVES ASSAILED AGAINST HIM…BUT, HE IS GUILTY OF BEING A REALIST…HE IS GUILTY OF BEING A WINNER…HE IS GUILTY OF NOT ACCEPTING FAILURE…TOTAL ERADICATING THE WORD FAILURE FROM HIS VOCABULARY, HE IS GUILTY OF BRINGING OUT ALL FORMS OF RACISM AND HE IS GUILTY OF BRINGING OUT ALL OF THE ASSAULTS OF FAKE NARRATIVES BROUGHT AGAINST HIM…WHO REDEEMS LIGHT OF TRUTH…FOR PUBLIC REVIEW, DEBATE AND DISCUSSION…WHICH MAKES AMERICA ‘THE MAN IN THE MIRROR’…WHO DEMANDS THAT AMERICA TAKES A REAL GOOD LOOK AT ITSELF…

THE EVIL CORRUPT SYSTEM IS THE ENEMY OF AMERICA AND THE PROBLEM OF AMERICA…NOT PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!

HOWEVER, MY FELLOW AMERICANS, PRESIDENT TRUMP CAN’T FIGHT THE GOOD FIGHT AND FIGHT IT ALL ALONE BY HIMSELF…PRESIDENT TRUMP IS FIGHTING THE EVIL, CORRUPT, RIGGED, EXTREMELY POWERFUL SYSTEM, ON BEHALF OF WE THE PEOPLE…FOR WE THE PEOPLE’S LIBERTY. NOW, WE THE PEOPLE…WE MUST FIGHT FOR OUR OWN LIBERTY OURSELVES, BY JOINING PRESIDENT TRUMP IN THE BATTLE FOR OUR LIBERTY…WHICH IS THE MOST IMPORTANT FIGHT OF OUR LIVES!!! WHY??? BECAUSE IT IS…THE FIGHT OF OUR LIVES!!!

WE THE PEOPLE, MUST NOT ALLOW OURSELVES TO BE DUPED…TO BE FOOLED, TO BE DERAILED… AND TO BE DIVIDED BY THE EVIL, CORRUPT, RIGGED SYSTEMS, SUPERB MASTERY OF HYPOCRISY, PREJUDICE, BIGOTRY AND DECEPTION…OF LOSING SIGHT OF OUR GOAL, TO CREATE A WHOLE NEW SYSTEM…AND TAKE THIS EVIL, CORRUPT SYSTEM APART. (IN OTHER WORDS, LOSING SIGHT OF THE FOREST, THE CORRUPT SYSTEM, WHILE STRIKING OUT AT ITS BRANCHES ( TREES) WE, (WE THE PEOPLE,) MUST JOIN PRESIDENT TRUMP IN THE RIGHTEOUS BATTLE FOR THE CHANGE, ELIMINATION AND REPLACEMENT OF THIS CROOKED, CORRUPT, EVIL, RIGGED SYSTEM…THEN, TIED TOGETHER IN THE UMBILICAL CORD OF LIBERTY, IT BECOMES OUR FIGHT…FOR RIGHT!!! THUS, ILLUSTRATING IN THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA THAT WE ARE “BETTER TOGETHER, IN OUR UNITY,” WHILE FIGHTING THIS CROOKED, EXTREMELY POWERFUL, CORRUPT SYSTEM IN OUR RIGHTEOUS BATTLE FOR OUR LIBERTY. AN ANTI-TRUMP…ANTI ‘WILL OF WE THE PEOPLES’, REDEMPTIVE BATTLE FOR RECLAIMING OUR FOUNDING PRINCIPLE’S LIBERTY, JUSTICE, EQUALITY AND PEACE OF WHICH WE ARE CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING. ILLUSTRATION BY EXAMPLE, THE AWESOME POWER OF THIS CROOKED, CORRUPT, RIGGED SYSTEM. THE POWER AND CAPABILITY OF MAKING RIGHT-WRONG AND WRONG- RIGHT, WHILE AT THE SAME TIME MANIPULATING OUR (WE THE PEOPLE’S MINDSET BY USING THE MANIPULATION OF DECEITFUL LANGUAGE, LIES, UNTRUTHS, DISTORTIONS OF TRUTH AND DISTRUST TO PERSUADE AND CONVINCE US, WE THE PEOPLE, INTO BELIEVING WHATEVER THE EVIL, CORRUPT SYSTEM WANTS US (WE THE PEOPLE,) TO BELIEVE, OR NOT TO BELIEVE, THEN PAINTING PRESIDENT TRUMP AS A TRAITOR, AN UNCOUTH, UN AMERICAN VILLAIN, UNFIT TO BE PRESIDENT, WHICH THIS EVIL, CORRUPT SYSTEM IS WORKING OVERTIME, IN TRYING TO CONVINCE US, WE THE PEOPLE, TO BELIEVE…WE CANNOT…BY NO STRETCH OF THE IMAGINATION ALLOW THIS EVIL, CORRUPT SYSTEM TO ASCERTAIN ITS PURPOSE, MAKING US, WE THE PEOPLE, BELIEVE THIS GARBAGE OF UNSAVORY AND COMPLETELY FALSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ONE OF THE GREATEST PRESIDENTS IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA, THROUGH ITS MANEUVERING OF HATE AND PREJUDICE, WITH THE CAPABILITY TO SHREWDLY, SKILLFULLY AND CUNNINGLY SHAPE PUBLIC SENTIMENT TO SERVE ITS ( CORRUPT SYSTEMS) PURPOSES…THROUGH OUR BIASED MEDIA’S, ONE SIDED, DOUBLE STANDARD, ANTI-TRUMP, HATE FILLED PURPLE PROPAGANDA AND HYPOCRISY. THIS HORRIBLE AND FALSE INFORMATION DISSEMINATED AGAINST OUR SPIRITUALLY TOUCHED LEADER PRESIDENT TRUMP BY OUR BIAS MEDIA’S PRESENTATION OF THE NEWS, FAKE NEWS AND THE ANTI-TRUMP CHATTERBOXES’ DISCUSSIONS MUST NOT BE BELIEVED BY US (WE THE PEOPLE) BY ANY SHAPE, FORM OR FASHION. THE ANTI-TRUMP, ALL PURPOSE HATE CAMPAIGN, CREATED AND INITIATED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE EVIL, CORRUPT SYSTEM, WHICH IS CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE IN OUR LIVES DAILY, THAT THE CORRUPT SYSTEM WANTS US (WE THE PEOPLE,) TO BELIEVE IS ALL DONE (TAKING PLACE) UNDER THE FAÇADE OF DEMOCRACY (THE PRETEXT) OF DEMOCRACY, KEEPING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE TRANSPARENTLY INFORMED ABOUT DONALD J. TRUMP, THE CORRUPT SYSTEMS’ MORTAL ENEMY, HATED AND UNWANTED PRESIDENT AND HIS UNWANTED ADMINISTRATION. THE EVIL, CORRUPT, RIGGED SYSTEM IS THE ENEMY OF AMERICA…WE CANNOT ALLOW OURSELVES TO BE DUPED AND TO FALL PREY INTO BELIEVING THIS MALICIOUS, MALIGNANT AND POISONOUS TRASH!!!

KEEP IN MIND, MY FELLOW CITIZENS, THAT THIS CONCEPT OF THE EVIL, CORRUPT SYSTEM OF KEEPING WE THE PEOPLE, DEMOCRATICALLY, TRANSPARENTLY INFORMED ABOUT PRESIDENT TRUMP IS ALSO “SUSPECT”, THE ANTI-TRUMP, HATE FILLED CAMPAIGN AGAINST TRUMP. WHEN ITS IS PUT INTO A REALITY (REALISTIC) PERSPECTIVE POINT OF VIEW, DICTATES THAT THE CORRUPT SYSTEM IS ALSO ESTABLISHING A MODUS OPERANDI OF THE RULES AND GUIDELINES FOR THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP. REALITY DICTATES THAT THE EVIL, CROOKED, CORRUPT SYSTEM HAVE PUT INTO PLACE AN ANTI-TRUMP CONSPIRACY AND PUT TOGETHER AN ASSASSINATION OF REPUTATION PROGRAM WITH THE ULTIMATE GOAL OF IMPEACHING PRESIDENT TRUMP.

THE CORRUPT SYSTEM’S PROGRAM IS TO GARNER ALL OF THE CUSTOMARY AND TRADITIONAL NECESSARY ISSUES THAT ARE NEEDED TO SUBSTANTIATE IMPEACHMENT. THEN TO COLLECTIVELY PUT INTO PLACE, ACCORDING TO THE POWERFUL, CORRUPT SYSTEMS INFLUENCE, THE LEGAL SYSTEMS DECISION TO JUSTIFY IMPEACHMENT ACCORDING TO CUSTOM AND TRADITION.

HOWEVER, PLEASE KEEP IN MIND, MY FELLOW AMERICANS THAT WE ARE AT WAR WITH A REMARKABLE SYSTEM WHICH IS INGENIOUS AND EXTRAORDINARILY POWERFUL AND ANTI-TRUMP AND ANTI- THE “WILL’ OF WE THE PEOPLE’S OUTCRY FOR CHANGE IN THE SYSTEM THAT HAVE EVOKED AN INTENSIVE HATRED BY THE CORRUPT SYSTEMS AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP AND THE WILL OF WE THE PEOPLE, WHICH IS IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT.

SO, MY FELLOW AMERICANS, “THE GOOD OL BOYS” MANTRA OF HOW WE USED TO DO IT, MAKES IT RIGHT ACCORDING TO CUSTOM AND TRADITION, BUT IT DOESN’T MAKE IT RIGHT NOW…ESPECIALLY SO, IF THE CUSTOM AND TRADITION WAS WRONG.

“THERE ARE A THOUSAND HACKING AT THE BRANCHES OF EVIL TO ONE WHO IS STRIKING AT THE ROOT.”

-HENRY DAVID THOREAU

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP IS THAT “ONE” WHO IS STRIKING AT THE ROOT. THE EVIL, CROOKED, CORRUPT, RIGGED, SEXIST, RACIST SYSTEM OF CONTROL WHICH IS THE REAL ENEMY OF AMERICA… AND AMERICAS TRUE PROBLEM!!!NOTHING IS MORE IMPORTANT TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE THAN THE CREATION OF “A WHOLE NEW SYSTEM”…AND NO ISSUE OF MORE IMPORTANCE SUPERSEDES ITS (WE THE PEOPLE’S) CRITICAL NEED…ESPECIALLY SO, TO THE LEFT OUTS. THE WHITE WOMAN WHO IS CONSIDERED INFERIOR AND OWNED PROPERTY AND AFRICAN AMERICANS/PEOPLE OF COLOR WHO THE SYSTEM CONSIDERS INFERIOR AND OWNED PROPERTY.

WILLIAMS CULLEN BRYANT WAS RIGHT; “THE TRUTH CRUSHED TO THE EARTH WILL RISE AGAIN.”

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP ECHOES THAT TRUTH AND SAYS; “I WILL BE PRESIDENT TO ALL OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.”

OUR SPIRITUALLY TOUCHED PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP IS ILLUSTRATING AND DEMONSTRATING THAT “TRUTH IS RISING” AGAIN RIGHT BEFORE OUR EYES, FIGHTING AGAINST THE CORRUPT, RIGGED SYSTEM.

“WE ARE GOING TO CREATE A WHOLE NEW SYSTEM AND WE WILL TAKE THIS SYSTEM APART.” “ I WANT TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.” AMERICA FIRST!!!”

THAT PROFOUND, EARTH SHATTERING PROMISE AND COMMITMENT TO WE THE PEOPLE, STRIKES RIGHT AT THE CORE OF THE CORRUPT SYSTEM’S HYPOCRISY, LIES, BIGOTRY, DIVISIVENESS AND RACISM WHICH LAYS AT THE HEART OF THE WHITE SUPREMACY IDEOLOGY THREATENING ITS VERY EXISTENCE. THAT IS WHY THE CORRUPT, RIGGED SYSTEM HAS DECLARED UNCONDITIONAL WAR AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP…NO RULES, NO MORALS, AND NO HOLDS BARRED TO STOP AND DESTROY PRESIDENT TRUMP AND HIS BELOVED FAMILY AND THE “WILL” OF WE THE PEOPLE’S, REJECTION TO THE MOVEMENT OF THE CORRUPT, RIGGED SYSTEMS FORM OF GOVERNMENT AT ANY COST AND BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY.

PRESIDENT TRUMP LOVES OUR COUNTRY AMERICA AND THE AMERICAN PEOPLE FIRST; WHICH MEANS THAT THE COUNTRY AND THE AMERICAN PEOPLE’S INTEREST ARE FIRST AND FOREMOST UNDER ANY AND ALL CIRCUMSTANCES. HE IS LOYAL TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, NOT THE PARTY’S.

SO, HE’S NOT BOUND BY PARTY RULES, NOR PARTY LOYALTIES, CUSTOMS OR TRADITIONS. HE’S FEARLESS, BRAVE, COURAGEOUS AND BOLD AND HE CHALLENGES AND CALLS OUT FRIENDS AND FOES ALIKE, REPUBLICAN OR DEMOCRATS, WHEN HE SEES THEIR ACTIONS CONTRARY TO THE PEOPLE’S BEST INTEREST.

WE ARE WITNESSING DAILY THE CORRUPT SYSTEM’S ALL OUT EFFORTS, THROUGH PARTY POLITICS, LIES, FAKE NEWS AND DECEITFUL MANIPULATIONS OF LANGUAGE AND CROOKED SCHEMES, TO DISCREDIT, TO CREATE DISTRUST, AND TO BRAND HIM (PRESIDENT TRUMP) AS INCOMPETENT AND UNFIT TO GOVERN…

THEREFORE SET HIM UP FOR IMPEACHMENT…UNFIT AND UNQUALIFIED TO BE PRESIDENT.

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S PROGRAM OF RESPECT IS A MAJOR INGREDIENT FOR WORLD PEACE

GETTING TO KNOW YOU —UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL INVITING OTHER WORLD LEADERS TO THE WHITE HOUSE FOR DINNER WITH RESPECT, CONVERSATIONS OF TOLERANCE AND PEACEFUL CO- EXISTENCE

RESPECT FOR YOUR CULTURE

RESPECT FOR YOUR PEOPLE

RESPECT FOR YOUR LEADERSHIP

(OUR LATE GREAT VISIONARY PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY WARNED US IN 1963, BUT TODAY WE HAVE MORE THAN TWO NUCLEAR POWERS. HOWEVER, WHETHER OR NOT THAT CONCEPT WOULD BE APPLICABLE TODAY IS IN THE HANDS OF GOD.)

“TODAY, SHOULD TOTAL WAR EVER BREAK OUT AGAIN -- NO MATTER HOW -- OUR TWO COUNTRIES WILL BE THE PRIMARY TARGETS. IT IS AN IRONIC BUT ACCURATE FACT THAT THE TWO STRONGEST POWERS ARE THE TWO IN THE MOST DANGER OF DEVASTATION. ALL WE HAVE BUILT, ALL WE HAVE WORKED FOR, WOULD BE DESTROYED IN THE FIRST 24 HOURS.”

“AND ABOVE ALL, WHILE DEFENDING OUR OWN VITAL INTERESTS, NUCLEAR POWERS MUST AVERT THOSE CONFRONTATIONS WHICH BRING AN ADVERSARY TO A CHOICE OF EITHER A HUMILIATING RETREAT OR A NUCLEAR WAR. TO ADOPT THAT KIND OF COURSE IN THE NUCLEAR AGE WOULD BE EVIDENCE ONLY OF THE BANKRUPTCY OF OUR POLICY -- OR OF A COLLECTIVE DEATH-WISH FOR THE WORLD.”

MAY THE BLESSINGS OF ST. FRANCIS BE UPON OUR PRESIDENT:

LORD, MAKE ME AN INSTRUMENT OF YOUR PEACE:

WHERE THERE IS HATRED, LET ME SOW LOVE;

WHERE THERE IS INJURY, PARDON;

WHERE THERE IS DOUBT, FAITH;

WHERE THERE IS DESPAIR, HOPE;

WHERE THERE IS DARKNESS, LIGHT;

WHERE THERE IS SADNESS, JOY.

ALMIGHTY GOD, WE AMERICANS HUMBLY PRAY TO YOU TO BLESS US WITH A PEACEFUL TRANSITION OF GOVERNMENT AND THAT NOBODY GETS HURT IN THE PROCESS. HEAVENLY FATHER, PLEASE BLESS US WITH THE GUIDANCE, THE DIRECTION AND THE WAYS AND MEANS IN WHICH WE, AS AMERICANS, CAN UNITE AND BECOME ONE AMERICA…TOUCHING THE HEART OF PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP AND ENABLING HIM TO FULFILL HIS PROMISE AND COMMITMENT TO BE PRESIDENT TO ALL THE PEOPLE, WHILE MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. I ASK AND PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST, MY LORD AND SAVIOR….AMEN!

DON KING

GOD BLESS AMERICA

GOD BLESS THE AMERICAN PEOPLE

GOD BLESS PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

GOD BLESS OUR MILITARY, MEN AND WOMEN THE VANGUARD OF OUR NATION

GOD BLESS OUR VETERANS

GOD BLESS THE FALLEN BUT NOT FORGOTTEN HEROES

1 CORINTHIANS 16:13 “WATCH YE, STAND FAST IN THE FAITH, QUIT YOU LIKE MEN, BE STRONG.”

ONLY IN AMERICA

DON KING