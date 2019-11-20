Bethany Christian Church & Pastor Robin Hedgeman reflect on Charleston Massacre with Book signing

On Sunday, November l7, 2019 during the morning service, Rev. Robin Hedgeman, Pastor of Bethany Christian Church, (Disciples of Christ), and congreg

ation located on Martin Luther King Blvd., in Cleveland, OH graciously welcomed and introduced Guest Speaker, Rev. Sharon Risher who is the daughter of one of the victims in the Charleston Church Shooting. Risher is author of “For Such a Time as This” a publication that explicitly relates an experience that planted much hope and forgiveness following the Charleston massacre.

Rev. Risher’s, sermon was based on the Biblical Book of Ester, shared an event that would forever change her life, and in addition, changing the lives of many, many individuals, and relatives attending a bible study session at the historic Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina. On June 17, 2015, a White Supremacist Dylann Roof opened fire at Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston , South Carolina killing nine persons, the Pastor, Reverend Risher’s mother, two cousins, and a lifelong friend were among the victims as well as State Senator Clementa C. Pinckney.

A trained trauma Chaplain, Reverend Risher has appeared on CBS This Morning, CNN, MSNBC, and in many national publications, a national voice for gun violence presentation.

Rev. Risher presented a compelling message of hope and challenge, which was informative, and heartfelt throughout the sermon. Relating to the daily traumas we face during our lives and the relationship of the incidents one may experience let us know God has a plan for our lives. Rev. Risher indeed emphasized that God has a plan for our lives, we all are called, and can do something special, and it is important that we share it with others. Immediately following the Worship Service was a meet and greet with a book signing.