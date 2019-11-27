BREAKING NEWS

THERE IS NO WINNER IN A NUCLEAR EXCHANGE…

Now the time has come for this nation to fulfill its promise…

Forgiveness, Redemption, Conversion, Faith…

President Donald Trump loves his country…America…and he loves the American people; he is loyal to his country and its people.

“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:13

Loyalty is more than words; true loyalty will result in actions. Action is what President Trump is giving to ‘We the People,’…he lives, loves and breathes loyalty.

“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32

All of the media’s attention is on how to stop and destroy President Trump. The corrupt, rigged system’s narrative is all about control, stopping the will of we the people’s rejection movement and the refusal to accept the system’s establishment form of government by destroying their fearless, brave, courageous leader and voice President Donald J. Trump.

But what about the country? We the people, the system, the corrupt, rigged system in its great zeal to kill the Trump revolution and stop and destroy President Trump is mortally dangerous in not paying more attention to the most important task in the whole world confronting we the people, in the nuclear age: WORLD PEACE.

The most honorable, eternal supreme leader Kim Jong Il, trendsetter for world peace, who’s God like spirit flows throughout the universe trendsetting for world peace. The dream of the most eternal, the most supreme leader Kim Jong Il of North Korea, who’s great spirit of peace master’s wisdom, enlightenment, understanding respect, and tolerance, which spiritually touches his chosen most honorable supreme leader Kim Jong Un, who great spirit flows with great mutual respect for the honorable President Donald J. Trump, who’s program of equality and mutual respect with tolerance, transcends earthly bounds and travels with the spirit of the universe, along with the most eternal supreme leader’s spirit Kim Jong Il echoing patience and world peace, don’t be derailed from your mission. The honorable most supreme leader Kim Jong Un is totally baffled and confused by the humiliating, degrading and embarrassing treatment the spiritually touched, God sent President Donald J. Trump is receiving from within the great walls of democracy.

“The foundation on which all our Constitutions are built is the natural equality of man.” – Thomas Jefferson, Letter to George Washington April 16, 1784

The central issue confronting we the people, the American people, today, my fellow Americans is the denial of that “natural equality of man” which signifies a breakdown in our foundation… the Constitution, especially so, in the regards to the leftouts; The white woman… and the African Americans/People of color. Both of whom, the white woman and African Americans are considered by the corrupt, rigged ideology of white supremacy hate, violence and control system, to be inferior and human owned property. Our spiritually touched, God-sent President Donald J. Trump is not the enemy. Ignorance, color, and lack of intelligent and lack enlightenment to the corrupt system’s hypocrisy is the enemy… Ignorance, color line, hypocrisy and poverty are monumental enemies of America.

President Trump, fighting against the corrupt, rigged system on we the people’s behalf is the catalyst in bringing forth spirited debate for discussions and public review. The deeply embedded western cultural association of white women and African Americans as property, which has stigmatized them with inferiority and with no rights that a white male dominated society was bound to respect.

President Trump’s fearless courage, unpredictable attitude and uncontrollable actions are bringing about an irrefutable analysis of the corrupt, rigged system’s racism… calling out and identifying its corrupt policies and crooked practices. Illustrating what was yesterday, and what still is today in resonance… the reality of slavery.

YESTERDAY, TODAY AND TOMORROW…

Ask yourself, my fellow Americans, what other President or leader would have the bravery, the courage, the intestinal fortitude (the guts), to boldly take on this awesomely powerful, corrupt, rigged system’s ideology of white supremacy on the behalf of we the people, America. And expose with such great clarity and detail the resonance of the reality of slavery. What it was, and how it still is, America’s way of life. The LORD ALMIGHTY GOD has spiritually touched President Trump and chose him to become the sacrificial lamb on the behalf of his (the Lord’s) chosen people, the American people. This means that President Trump will expose and identify any leaders or individuals who are fanatical enough to continue to support this destructive master/slave mentality type of terrorism against white women and African Americans/People of Color… Relishing in the pain and brutality, in which they are suffering, should be condemned and removed from their leadership role and recalled from any public office whether they were elected or appointed.

WE THE PEOPLE, MY FELLOW AMERICANS ARE STANDING IN THE DIRE NEED OF EDUCATION. EDUCATION OF, AND EDUCATION ABOUT THE INGENIOUS AND REMARKABLE CORRUPT, RIGGED SYSTEM. President Trump’s change and equality cause is the power and force to enlightening and educating us, we the people, as to how the system was put together, how it works, what’s its purpose and how to best deal with it?

GOD ALMIGHTY HAS BLESSED WE THE PEOPLE WITH THE BRILLIANT MIND OF PRESIDENT TRUMP, A GENIUS BUSINESS WISE, A GENIUS PEOPLE WISE, AND A GENIUS IN THE MAKING OF DEALS… NUCLEAR SECURITY… TRADE WISE… TARIFFS AND TAXES… A MASTER OF THE ART OF THE DEAL.

A non-politician who had never held an elected or appointed public office before. “FROM THE STREETS, TO THE OVAL OFFICE SUITES” which in itself, illustrated and demonstrated an INCREDIBLE AND UNBELIEVABLE JOURNEY. A SPIRITLY TOUCHED JOURNEY OF FAITH… WHICH SHOCKED AMERICA AND SHOOK UP THE WORLD. BLESSING WE THE PEOPLE, WITH DONALD J. TRUMP, THE 45TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

Being the genius as President Trump is, he immediately realized that in educating we the people, to the myriad of racism in the corrupt, rigged system’s possession, that it would take time, that it was not an easy task, nor a brief process in/of education. So he, President Trump, straightway announced and promised that he (President Trump) and we the people, together, “We are going to create a whole new system, and we are going to take this system apart.” “I want to make America great again.” “America First!!!”

Now, my fellow Americans, because of the incredible power and capability of the corrupt, rigged system to make wrong right and to make right wrong, to make a lie to be believed as the truth and to make the truth to be believed as a lie. We the people, have been maneuvered and manipulated and duped (tricked) into not giving our unwavering support and dedicated commitment required by our democracy to President Trump, in order for our united stand, we the people, and President Trump together, united in the effort required in fulfilling our promise to create a whole new system and take this corrupt, rigged system apart. BECAUSE OF THE IGNORANCE AND LACK OF KNOWLEDGE AND THE LACK OF EDUCATION OF THIS REMARKABLE SYSTEM, we the people, the victims, have allowed ourselves to be manipulated and maneuvered into becoming our own victimizers. By joining the corrupt, rigged system against President Trump, with our support in the carrying out the corrupt system’s mandate to stop and destroy President Trump by any means necessary.

YET, WITHOUT OUR (WE THE PEOPLE’S) SUPPORT, WHO CAN DENY THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP’S RAIN CLOUDS FOR CHANGE AND EQUALITY ARE CAUSING GREAT CONSTERNATIONS AND VILE PROBLEMS FOR THE CORRUPT, RIGGED SYSTEM. AND THAT IS WHY THE CORRUPT, RIGGED, SYSTEM HOLDS SUCH VICIOUS HATE FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP, DECLARING WAR AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP…WITH A MANDATE TO STOP AND DESTROY PRESIDENT TRUMP NO MATTER WHAT THE COSTS OR THE CONSEQUENCES MAY BE.

WE, MY FELLOW AMERICANS, ARE SUFFERING AND EXPERIENCING THESE DEVIOUS PLOTS AND DIABOLIC SCHEMES DAILY IN EVERY BREAKING NEWS STORY, IN EVERY DOW JONES STOCK REPORT, EVERY MASS SHOOTING, EVERY ATTEMPTED MASS SHOOTING, EVERY COMMENT OR ACTION TAKEN BY PRESIDENT TRUMP IS HELD IN CONTEMPT AND CALLED ANTI-AMERICAN, EVERY BAD ALLEGATION AND VICIOUS ACCUSATION LEVELED AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP IN SPECULATION, HE IS PRESUMED GUILTY BY SPECULATION, UNTIL PROVEN INNOCENT.

In other words, my fellow Americans, President Trump is guilty of every political turmoil or ungodly act that takes place here in America or which takes place in the world with any slight connection to America, President Trump is the blame and cause for it taking place.

Next week, Message to the Black man.

May the blessings of St. Francis be upon our president:

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

Where there is sadness, joy.

Almighty God, we Americans humbly pray to you to bless us with a peaceful transition of government and that nobody gets hurt in the process. Heavenly Father, please bless us with the guidance, the direction and the ways and means in which we, as Americans, can unite and become ONE AMERICA…touching the heart of President Donald J. Trump and enabling him to fulfill his promise and commitment to be President to ALL THE PEOPLE, while Making America Great Again. I ask and pray in the name of Jesus Christ, My Lord and Savior….Amen!

Don King

God Bless America

God Bless the American People

God Bless President Donald J. Trump

God Bless our Military, men and women the Vanguard of our Nation

God Bless our Veterans

God Bless the Fallen but not Forgotten Heroes

1 Corinthians 16:13 “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.”

Only in America

Don King