All About Your Health 9th Annual Girls Health Summit

The 9th Annual Girls Health Summit presented by All About Your Health took place on Saturday, December 7 at Cuyahoga Community College Metro Campus auditorium. Stephanie Wahome Lassiter, Clarissa Russell, Donte Gibbs, Brian Webster, Courtney Green, and Epic Lassiter along with others helped facilitate this great coming together of young girls and their families. Congresswoman Marcia Fudge serves as the Honorary Chair. To date there have been 14 successful summits lead by a planning team of over 20 active members, 100 volunteers and serving over 1,100 youth and parents each year. This year’s summit exceeded expectations, with an 8 a.m. start time and the theme this year was “Why Not you, Girl?” Hundreds of young girls 10-17 years old throughout Northeast Ohio engaged in a variety of health centered workshops lead by over 20 organizations throughout the city. Collaborating partners include MYCOM, Cuyahoga Community College Metro Campus, Cuyahoga County Board of Health, 216 Teens, Neighborhood Leadership Institute and Cleveland Clinic. Some of the volunteers who participate every year for the Girls Health Summit are National Action Network Greater Cleveland Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC., Cuyahoga County Section NCNW, Faith Based, National Congress of Black Women Greater Cleveland Chapter and other Civil Rights Organizations. The attendees also enjoyed a morning panel of women who talked about living a healthy life while being the leaders in their fields. Why Not You, Girl? Keynote Panelists included Charkia Campbell, CEO of He Loves Curves Boutique, Rosemary Gramajo a 17 year old, winning writer for the Film, The Effects, Dr. Venaya Jones who is the First African American Female Veterinary Clinic Owner in Cleveland, and Captain Stephanie Johnson, the First African-American Female Captain, Delta Airlines. The event was free, and all enjoyed a delicious lunch, health centered resources in the community, entertainment, fellowship, exhibits and so much more. The summit provided an enriching and empowering experience for the girls and their parents. Lookout for the BOYS TO MEN Health & Empowerment Summit in May of 2020.