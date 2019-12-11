Security Guard Shot and Killed

December 12, 2019

Violence strikes again in the city of Cleveland. On Sunday, there was a shooting incident at Epic Restaurant and Lounge and it is alleged that security guard Jayme Smith was a witness to the shooting and provided police with details of the shooter according to reports.  One day later, this witness in the early hours of Monday Morning, Smith was shot near E. 59th St. and Mound Ave.  A loved-one called 911 stating Smith was lying on a sidewalk and had been shot in the chest. WOIO reports a murder warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Earl Franklin Jr. Police have not provided a photo of the suspect. Franklin is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Jayme Smith.  Investigators are now looking into whether Smith’s murder was an act of revenge.  Anyone with information on Smith’s murder or the whereabouts of Franklin should call the Cleveland Police Department.

