Help Save America-Help Save The World

THERE IS NO WINNER IN A NUCLEAR EXCHANGE…

THERE IS NO WINNER IN A NUCLEAR WAR!!!

Now the time has come for this nation to fulfill its promise…

Forgiveness, Redemption, Conversion, Faith…

President Donald Trump loves his country…America…and he loves the American people; he is loyal to his country and its people.

“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:13

Loyalty is more than words; true loyalty will result in actions. Action is what President Trump is giving to ‘We the People,’…he lives, loves and breathes loyalty.

“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32

“We are going to create a whole new system, and we are going to take this system apart.” “I want to make America great again.” “America first!!!” – President Donald J. Trump

Now, my fellow Americans, for that hallowed promise and commitment to we the people, the American people, we are bearing witness to the unconditional war declared upon and against President Donald J. Trump, and the will of we the people, by the corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system of the ideology of white supremacy, hate, divisiveness, violence and control. Our spiritually touched, God-sent President Trump is fighting the corrupt rigged system of hate, violence and divisiveness on the behalf of we the people. The corrupt, rigged system hates President Trump with a vile, vicious vengeance, for him exposing the hypocrisy and identifying the corruption of the corrupt, rigged system.

We the people, my fellow Americans, are getting a political education in corrupt, rigged government politics like never before. Thanks to our spiritually touched, God-sent President Donald J. Trump. We are being made privy to all of the hate-filled, egregious methods of sordid, foul, and divisive propaganda, in order to mold and shape public opinion against our spiritually touched, God-sent President Donald J. Trump, and to try and persuade and convince we the people, to join and believe the corrupt, rigged system’s purple propaganda hate campaign against President Trump by joining the corrupt, crooked system in the outrageous belief that the 2016 November to Remember Presidential election was fixed, tampered by the Russians meddling and therefore we refused to accept the election results, making President Trump an illegitimate President, unfit to be president.

However, my fellow Americans, the crooked, corrupt, rigged system truly underestimated the fighting American spirit in President Donald J. Trump. Fearless, brave, courageous and bold. He has taken on the crooked, corrupt, rigged system with great zeal and unparalleled resistance to the crooked, corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system of hate, vicious lies, distortions of truth and deceitful manipulations of language, purple propaganda levelled against him in order to stop and destroy him.

Likewise, my fellow Americans, the crooked, corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system has underestimated the will of we the people. To gullibly continue to believe and to fall prey to its racism and double standards hypocrisy. The incredulous capability to make wrong right, and to make right wrong, to make a lie to be believed as the truth, and to make the truth, to be believed as a lie, in order to make President Trump, who is presumed guilty of acts and deeds of impeachment by speculation… guilty by presumption. We the people, my fellow Americans, are daily witnessing this highly dangerous farce of bigotry, hate, lies, divisiveness, distortions of truths and falsehoods diabolically taking place which threatens our democracy to its core, taking away the essence of liberty, justice and fair play, “the presumption of innocent until proven guilty” and replacing justice and fair play with the “presumption of guilty until proven innocent.”

Impeachment for a so-called bad intention to commit a crime, for a so-called thought of a quid pro quo that would be a crime which never materialized… “Never happened.” That is not a grounds for impeachment, for whatever the reason it did not take place. The so-called quid pro quo was never put into play, and the Ukraine military assistance funds were fully received by the Ukraine government.

Removing the bone of contention withholding military assistance funds from the Ukraine government until the Ukraine President made a public announcement of an investigation of a so-called political rival candidate who was not yet the Democratic nominee, and to dig up dirt on such rival political candidate who was yet to be named the rival (nominee) candidate.

My fellow citizens, we have been taken on one narrative after another narrative… one investigation after another investigation… one speculation after another speculation. President Trump has been presumed guilty as speculated by all of these speculations without clear and present evidence to substantiate the guilty by the presumption charge. Meanwhile, America is suffering my fellow Americans, we the people, are not supporting our Country and our President to our own detriment.

We the people, have endured one diabolical scheme after another diabolical scheme. We the people, must accept our accountability and our responsibility. Our Country and our people FIRST… NOT THE PARTY.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed…”

The question has been put forth to me, why do we have a Donald J. Trump as 45th President? Then to add insult to injury: why do you refer to him as spiritually touched and God-sent?

Answer to the first question: Because our country was and is suffering from corruption. Friend and foe alike agree that our systems form of government is corrupt, rigged, sexist and racist. Democrats and Republicans agree that our system of government is corrupt and rigged. Biblical and atheist agree that our system is corrupt and rigged. White women and poor white people, African Americans/People of Color, black and white alike agree that the system is sexist, gender racism and color racism. So, we have a unanimous consensus of agreement, the system is corrupt, rigged and racist.

We the people, are hurt, mad and angry because the pain of the rampart rigged corruption system which they are enduring with no help in sight and no trust in what they refer to as their lying politicians. So they refused to continually accept the system’s blatant rigged corruption and rejected the corrupt, rigged form of government. We the people, prayed to the Almighty God to give them a voice to their rejection movement for change and relief by the elimination of the crooked, corrupt, rigged system’s form of government.

The Lord answered their prayers by sending we the people a leader, who was anti-establishment, who echoed their voice of rejection and refusal of accepting the system’s establishment form of government. The spiritually touched Donald J. Trump, a non-politician, who had never held an elective public office, by appointment or election. An unpredictable man, an uncontrollable man, who could not be bribed, bought, intimidated or coerced to sell we the people out… Nor to sell America, our country out…

Who stated from the very outset:

To answer the second part of the question, why do I refer to him as spiritually touched and God-sent. Friend and foe alike will unanimously agree that Donald J. Trump, a genius businessman, master of the art of the deal, but a non-politician could not be elected as the President of the United States of America. He had no political savvy, his entering the race was a reality show build up for a new upcoming season. The system declared unconditional war against Trump to dig up dirt on him. They launched a smear campaign against him, so-called friends turn into Judas, betrayers, back stabbers, snakes in the grass of public opinion spread their venom to the purple propaganda campaign, accusing him of being a womanizer, anti-women, a racist, anti-black, they undermined and slandered him in every shape form and fashion in order to discredit him, dishonor and disrespect him. All throughout the campaign trail to persuade and to convince the American people that he was unfit to be president, that he was incompetent, and that he lacked effective presidential competence and presidential character. The corrupt, rigged system character assassinated him, yet, he remains standing, pressing on toward the victory. No one in the elite political structure wanted him to become president, Democrat or Republican. When he spoke out and said the deck was stacked against him by the corrupt, rigged system – that he would wait on the election results as whether they were acceptable to him or not, however, he would continue to expose the corrupt, rigged system for what it really is… corrupt and rigged. What!! His opponent shouted “Do you hear what he is saying? He is degrading our democracy…” This despicable, its appalling, a nominee of one of our two major parties is refusing to accept the results of our election, it is unbelievable, despicable and appalling. All the polls, all the political anchors, all the pundits, all the chatterboxes on the bias TV networks had his opponent billed a fait accompli to win the presidency. Yet, the spiritually touched, God-sent candidate Donald J. Trump won the election by a landslide.

“With man this would be impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

Every speculation charged that they are making against Trump is this charade impeachment inquiry against Trump. They did and over did in living reality in looking for dirt on President Donald J. Trump. They performed so we the people, knew exactly what we were electing and with God’s intervention we overcame insurmountable mountains of problems and difficulties, and Donald J. Trump became the 45th President of the United States of America, and a living testament to our form of democracy. Where one of we the people from the street goes to the Oval Office suites… Mr. Democracy Donald J. Trump.

That, my fellow Americans, is the reason why I refer to him as being spiritually touched and a God-sent President.

“God works in mysterious ways, his wonders to be performed.”

May the blessings of St. Francis be upon our president:

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

Where there is sadness, joy.

Almighty God, we Americans humbly pray to you to bless us with a peaceful transition of government and that nobody gets hurt in the process. Heavenly Father, please bless us with the guidance, the direction and the ways and means in which we, as Americans, can unite and become ONE AMERICA…touching the heart of President Donald J. Trump and enabling him to fulfill his promise and commitment to be President to ALL THE PEOPLE, while Making America Great Again. I ask and pray in the name of Jesus Christ, My Lord and Savior….Amen!

Don King

God Bless America

God Bless the American People

God Bless President Donald J. Trump

God Bless our Military, men and women the Vanguard of our Nation

God Bless our Veterans

God Bless the Fallen but not Forgotten Heroes

1 Corinthians 16:13 “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.”

Only in America

Don King