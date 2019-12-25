BREAKING NEWS

THERE IS NO WINNER IN A NUCLEAR EXCHANGE…

THERE IS NO WINNER IN A NUCLEAR WAR!!!

Now the time has come for this nation to fulfill its promise…

Forgiveness, Redemption, Conversion, Faith…

President Donald Trump loves his country…America…and he loves the American people; he is loyal to his country and its people.

“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:13

Loyalty is more than words; true loyalty will result in actions. Action is what President Trump is giving to ‘We the People,’…he lives, loves and breathes loyalty.

“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32

President Donald J. Trump “impeached” by the Democrats of the House…

The crooked, evil, corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system have manipulated the House Democrats into committing wholesale treason against America… by their tragic inept, insidious, appalling, and despicable impeachment of President Donald J. Trump. Based upon hypocrisy, whistle blower hearsay, and circumstantial presumption of evidence speculated to suite the purpose of their frame-up impeachment. In other words, this is the way it would have been if the intended plan thought of asking a foreign government to dig up dirt on a would be, could be opponent was to be put into play, had it actually taken place. Now, according to our (the Democrats) God-like mindset it did take place, therefore, he is guilty as speculated, of impeachment, so innocent until proven guilty don’t count, we the Democrats, voted to impeach him… thank God my fellow Americans, that the founding fathers gave the Senate the power to check and correct this “travesty of justice” initiated by the Democrats in the House, under the false guise of Democracy… upholding the Constitution.

What this awesomely powerful and remarkably ingenious system (the ideology of white supremacy, hate, violence and control) have done to America – “A new Nation conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition of equality and freedom” is an unpardonable sin… death defying to the free world…

The corrupt, rigged system possesses a hatred for President Donald J. Trump, that defies the imagination, along with a vicious mandate to stop and destroy President Trump by any means necessary, which threatens our human existence on Planet Earth, in the nuclear age…

President Trump is the best fighter against the corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system. President Trump, “the people’s choice”, and “the people’s voice” of their vehement resentment and rejection against the corrupt, rigged system’s establishment form of government. He has been chosen by the will of we the people, to lead the movement on their behalf, to fight against the corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system and replace it. “We are going to create a whole new system… and we are going to take this system apart.” “I want to make America great again.” “America First!!!!” – President Donald J. Trump. That is the reason why the Democratic Party chose to impeach him… my fellow Americans.

The Democrats impeachment of President Trump is the Democrats impeachment of we the people, the American people.

The system is the enemy… the corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system is the enemy of America, not our spiritually touched, God-sent President Donald J. Trump.

Please… my fellow citizens, we must keep in mind the profound fact: that President Trump had no voice, no initiative, no vote, in the creation of this crooked, corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system’s establishments practices and policies, the evil policies and practices of the corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system were already into play with the acceptance and approval of the politicians and the parties. Trump knows the system’s establishment crooked form of government, that is why he is anti-establishment, why he has no obligations to the lobbyists, Super PACS, Special Interest Groups, pharmaceutical companies or Wall Street financial interest, his only obligation will be to God and the American People. President Trump can’t be bribed, bought, predicted, or controlled by the party politicians, the party, or by the corrupt, rigged system. President Donald J. Trump is a man of the people, working with the people, working for the people.

That, my fellow Americans, is the reason why the Democrats chose to impeach him, President Trump. However, they, the House Democrats, failed to realize that by impeaching President Trump that were also impeaching we the people, the American people.

“I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that his justice cannot sleep forever.” – Thomas Jefferson

President Donald J. Trump interrupted God’s sleep and woke up his justice, to give justice to we the people. Then, called out the corrupt, rigged systems establishments corruption: its crooked policies and practices, along with exposing the many multifaceted diabolical and sinister racist systems, hate, double standards, duplicity, deceit, divisiveness, and the denial of God-given inalienable rights to the American people, the white woman, the African Americans/People of Color, and the white poor people. Drawing particular attention to the left outs of the Constitution… the white women and the Negroes, African Americans/People of Color. The corrupt, rigged system declared unconditional war against President Trump, along with an evil mandate to stop and destroy President Trump, no matter what the consequences may be? Thus, the house Democrats impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.

May the blessings of St. Francis be upon our president:

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

Where there is sadness, joy.

Almighty God, we Americans humbly pray to you to bless us with a peaceful transition of government and that nobody gets hurt in the process. Heavenly Father, please bless us with the guidance, the direction and the ways and means in which we, as Americans, can unite and become ONE AMERICA…touching the heart of President Donald J. Trump and enabling him to fulfill his promise and commitment to be President to ALL THE PEOPLE, while Making America Great Again. I ask and pray in the name of Jesus Christ, My Lord AND Savior….Amen!

Don King

God Bless America

God Bless the American People

God Bless President Donald J. Trump

God Bless our Military, men and women the Vanguard of our Nation

God Bless our Veterans

God Bless the Fallen but not Forgotten Heroes

1 Corinthians 16:13 “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.”