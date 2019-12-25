Car Chase Ends in Tragedy in East Cleveland

13-year-old Superior Elementary School student, Tamia Chappman was killed after police chased a stolen car into East Cleveland. This tragedy happened at 3:20 pm Friday, December 20, 2019 as the result of a woman robbed at gunpoint and the suspect driving off in the woman’s car while leaving Target on W. 117 Street.

An off duty officer observed the robbery and followed the stolen vehicle to the vicinity of I-90 east, at which time patrol officers attempted to apprehend the suspects and the stolen vehicle. The suspects fled resulting in a chase that ended in the crash and tragedy in East Cleveland. Tamia’s family, East Clevelanders and others are mourning the death of this young girl who was walking from school to meet her younger siblings at the East Cleveland Public Library. Juanita Gowdy, East Cleveland's Ward 2 Councilwoman-Elect said, "It could've happened to anybody but it happened to her and our heart goes out to the family."

One suspect a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody, a gun was found, Cleveland police said. A second suspect escaped on foot. Police are still investigating. The 15 yr. old boy has been charged with murder, aggravated robbery and robbery in Cuyahoga Juvenile Court and remanded to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center until the next court appearance in which the date has not been set. A vigil took place on this past Sunday evening as over a 100 people gathered in the exact location of her death for a candle light vigil in honor of Tamia. Those close to her affectionately called her “Mimi”, many offered their condolences to the family, and the vigil ended in a prayer and the release of purple and pink balloons into the sky.