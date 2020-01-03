All I want for Christmas

Christmas is the annual holiday commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. With excitement and great expectancy, I wait to observe December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration joining billions of people from around the world. Although the month and date of his birth are unknown, the church, in the early fourth century fixed the date as December 25 and I can find no reason to argue against celebrating Christmas on this date.

As a Christian, I believe that God came into the world in the form of a man to atone for the sins of humanity. The fact that he came into the world is therefore the primary purpose and focus in celebrating Christmas.

It is therefore nonsensical to argue the merits of the date in as much as the purpose for his birth will remain the same.

In the hearts of millions, we are simply grateful for his birth. With a joyful heart, I accept the premise and the conclusion of his birth and the reality of his presence.

The gift of the Son of God sparks our hearts to give gifts to one another. It is my prayer that our gift giving is accomplished with love for one another, as God so loved us. (John 3:16).

If I could request a gift from the people around me, it would be that we come together with greater expressions of love and in keeping with the love when God gave to us his only begotten son. If I could request a gift from the City of Cleveland, it would be that we allow the peace of God to keep our hearts and minds transcending December 25 and into a period that gives birth to a better community.

If I could be so bold as to request a gift for Christmas from the world, it would be that all men recognize the power and presence of God to become a better people. If I could request a gift from the political arena, it would be that the authors and keepers of our laws whether Democrat, Independent or Republican recognize duty and therefore derive at determinations in the best interest of the citizens of this county with all personal ambitions tabled.

All I want for Christmas is that we accept the gift God has given, and that we learn to live out the creed and heed the cry of God’s heart for the world. On behalf of Mr. Don King, our Publisher, (the Staff and I) Dale Edwards, Executive Director have a happy holiday season…