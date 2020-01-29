BREAKING NEWS

Now the time has come for this nation to fulfill its promise…

Forgiveness, Redemption, Conversion, Faith…

President Donald Trump loves his country…America…and he loves the American people; he is loyal to his country and its people.

“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:13

Loyalty is more than words; true loyalty will result in actions. Action is what President Trump is giving to ‘We the People,’…he lives, loves and breathes loyalty.

“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32

My fellow Americans, we have a unanimous (friend and foe alike) consensus of agreement, that our system is corrupt, rigged, sexist and racist. The corrupt, rigged system considers the left outs: the white woman and the African Americans/People of Color, both to be inferior and human owned property.

“The prejudice against color, of which we hear so much, is no stronger than that against sex. It is produced by the same cause, and manifested very much in the same way. The Negro’s skin and the woman’s sex are both prima facie evidence that they were intended to be in subjection to the white Saxon man.” – Elizabeth Cady Stanton

“The position of the Negro today in America is the tragic but inevitable consequence of centuries of unequal treatment. Measured by any benchmark of comfort or achievement, meaningful equality remains a distant dream for the Negro… Three hundred and fifty years ago, the Negro was dragged to this country in chains to be sold into slavery… the slave was deprived of all legal rights. It was unlawful to teach him to read; he could be sold away from his family and friends at the whim of his master; and killing or maiming him was not a crime.” – Justice Thurgood Marshall

History dictates to both the white woman, and the African Americans/People of Color in no uncertain terms, that the ideology of white supremacy, hate, violence and control is the enemy of the white woman and the entire race of African Americans/People of Color…Not our spiritually touched, God-sent President Donald J. Trump. Who proposed a cured: “We are going to create a whole new system, and we are going to take this system apart.” “I want to make America great again.” “America First!!!”

That profound, cosmic promise and commitment to the American people, caused the corrupt, rigged system to declare unconditional, no holds barred war against our God-sent President Trump, who would not have become the 45th President of the United States of America… without God’s intervention, with a viscous mandate to stop and destroy President Trump, by any unscrupulous means necessary…no matter what the cost or consequences that may result…stop and destroy President Trump, stop and destroy the will of we the people’s “movement of rejection” to the corrupt, rigged system’s establishment form of government.

This awesomely powerful and remarkably ingenious corrupt, rigged system, with the unique capability to make wrong right, and right wrong…has skillfully and shrewdly maneuvered and manipulated we the people, into believing that President Trump is the cause and the blame for all the problems we the people are suffering and experiencing in a horrible state of divisiveness, manipulated by deceitful language and corrupt policies and crooked practices, which totally violated our founding principles, liberty, justice, equality, freedom and peace, which contradicted the Constitution.

From the presumption of the Russian collusion to the Democratic party impeachment, one scheme after another has taken place to undermine President Trump and the Trump Presidency staff and appointments. Every vile allegation and foul accusation speculated (leveled) against President Trump, he has been presumed guilty until proven innocent. Totally derailing the essence of our democracy “justice” system. Innocent until proven guilty.

By not giving, we the people’s duly elected President Donald J. Trump the unencumbered opportunity to succeed or to fail in governing America in the process of our democracy’s principles. Governed by the consent of the governed. We the people not only failed President Trump by denying him his opportunity, privilege and right to govern, but more importantly, we the people… we failed ourselves. By we the people’s “will”, we duly elected Donald J. Trump President, we prayed to the Almighty God for change… and he answered our prayers by anointing and blessing the will of we the people’s choice Donald J. Trump to become the President. Then, we the people amazingly, refused to give the will of we the people’s duly elected President our unwavering support to governed in our democracy and to bring about the much asked for, the much prayed for, and the much needed change we asked God to bless us with, then we treat his blessing with blasphemy… IT IS INCREDULOUS…UNBELIEVABLE!! But very illustrative and visibly demonstrative of the corrupt, rigged system’s awesome power, and capability to reinvent itself and rebrand itself to suit its purpose.

We, my fellow citizens, cannot achieve, nor attain the just needed changes in the unjust laws and the human equality in the human inequality from which we are seeking. Especially the white woman and the non-white woman, the African American/People of Color by treating America’s duly elected President Donald J. Trump in the same wrong way that the corrupt, rigged system’s misguided way of life is treating you the left outs; the white woman and the African American/People of Color. The misguided way of life thinking and practices are unjust… and un-American… and for you, the left outs, to perpetuate this same cruel, bigoted and unjust misguided way of life mentality, the prejudice thinking, discrimination, and divisive practices against President Trump, only makes your outcry for liberty, equality, justice, and freedom pure mockery.

The corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist, misguided way of life system is the enemy America… Not our spiritually touched God-sent President Donald J. Trump!!! The corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system treats President Donald J. Trump, like it treats the white woman, the non-white woman, and the African Americans/People of Color. But, my fellow Americans, he is a fighter and he fights the corrupt system fearlessly on we the people’s behalf. He can’t be bought, bribed, intimidated or coerced, he is unpredictable and uncontrollable. The Democratic party impeached him, but God blessed and anointed him to bravely and courageously fight the evil system with the sword of truth and the shield of righteousness until VICTORY IS OURS!!!

Please keep in mind my fellow Americans, that the world is watching us totally undermine our own prestige, stature and esteem. We are betraying the lamp of liberty, equality and freedom, which America stands for, from within. If any other nation in the world was doing to us, what we are doing to ourselves, under the guise of freedom of speech and democracy, it would unquestionably be an act of war.

We are living in the nuclear age. All other world leaders, friend and foe alike, ally and adversary, are cringing in fear with apprehension at the threat to leadership, which we are creating by trying to stop and destroy President Trump. We are throwing away our mantle of leadership of the free world, from within, without a fight from an adversary, which would try and take it by war. William Cullen Bryant says, “The truth crushed to the earth will rise again.” Thomas Carlyle says, “no lie can live forever.” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. says, “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” We, my fellow Americans, are committing a terrible injustice here at home in America, which is a threat to justice everywhere, in the world at large. Abraham Lincoln says, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Instead of us working to impeach President Trump, creating doubt, distrust, and disrespect for President Trump and our leadership of the free world in the nuclear age while creating a real threat to our existence on Planet Earth, which is truly disconcerting. We should be working on the most important topic in the world: World Peace, according to our late great visionary President John F. Kennedy.

“I speak of peace because of the new face of war. Total war makes no sense in an age when great powers can maintain large and relatively invulnerable nuclear forces and refuse to surrender without resort to those forces. It makes no sense in an age when a single nuclear weapon contains almost ten times the explosive force delivered by all the allied air forces in the Second World War. It makes no sense in an age when the deadly poisons produced by a nuclear exchange would be carried by wind and water and soil and seed to the far corners of the globe and to generations yet unborn.” – President John F. Kennedy

“Today, should total war ever break out again--no matter how--our two countries would become the primary targets. It is an ironic but accurate fact that the two strongest powers are the two in the most danger of devastation. All we have built, all we have worked for, would be destroyed in the first 24 hours.” – President John F. Kennedy

“We must, therefore, persevere in the search for peace in the hope that constructive changes within the Communist bloc might bring within reach solutions which now seem beyond us. We must conduct our affairs in such a way that it becomes in the Communists' interest to agree on a genuine peace. Above all, while defending our own vital interests, nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war. To adopt that kind of course in the nuclear age would be evidence only of the bankruptcy of our policy--or of a collective death-wish for the world.” – President John F. Kennedy

President Trump has proven without a doubt that he can work with the Honorable Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un, with respect, equalness, and tolerance for each other’s culture. He has proven also that he can work with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with respect, equalness and tolerance for each other’s culture. His program of getting to know you, up close and personal with other world leaders, inviting them to dinner at the White House or Mar a Lago was a spiritually touched program promoting the most important topic in the world: World Peace.

THERE IS NO WINNER IN A NUCLEAR EXCHANGE…

THERE IS NO WINNER IN A NUCLEAR WAR!!!

May the blessings of St. Francis be upon our president:

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

Where there is sadness, joy.

Almighty God, we Americans humbly pray to you to bless us with a peaceful transition of government and that nobody gets hurt in the process. Heavenly Father, please bless us with the guidance, the direction and the ways and means in which we, as Americans, can unite and become ONE AMERICA…touching the heart of President Donald J. Trump and enabling him to fulfill his promise and commitment to be President to ALL THE PEOPLE, while Making America Great Again. I ask and pray in the name of Jesus Christ, My Lord AND Savior….Amen!

Don King

God Bless America

God Bless the American People

God Bless President Donald J. Trump

God Bless our Military, men and women the Vanguard of our Nation

God Bless our Veterans

God Bless the Fallen but not Forgotten Heroes

1 Corinthians 16:13 “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.”

Only in America

Don King