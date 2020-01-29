CIFF is Moving to Playhouse Square in 2021

CIFF and Playhouse Square are elated to announce that in 2021 the Festival will permanently move to Playhouse Square. This move marks a new chapter for two of the region's most beloved cultural gems.



By moving to Playhouse Square, CIFF will remain in downtown Cleveland and under one phenomenal roof. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to screen films in historic and stunning venues, including the Allen Theatre, KeyBank State Theatre, Mimi Ohio Theatre, and Connor Palace. Plus, movie-goers will be steps away from dining and nightlife spots in the Playhouse Square District.

"It will be thrilling for us to create a different audience experience, from intimate to grand, as we honor Playhouse Square’s past, which was built on cinema. We cannot wait for our future to begin!" says CIFF Executive Director Marcie Goodman.



With more than 100,000 guests each year, CIFF brings the world to Cleveland — through the films it programs and the filmmakers (and film lovers) who attend. What better destination than one of the nation's most renowned performing arts centers?



The move to Playhouse Square in 2021 follows a 14-year run at Cedar Lee Theatre and 30 years at Tower City Cinemas. Playhouse Square will only be the third home in the Festival's history.

Find #CIFF44 at Tower City Cinemas, March 25-April 5, 2020

As it has for the past several years, Opening Night for #CIFF44 will take place at Playhouse Square. The Festival, as a whole, will remain at Tower City Cinemas in 2020.



Find program details for the 44th Cleveland International Film Festival at clevelandfilm.org on February 28. Program guides hit the streets the week of March 2.



Tickets to #CIFF44 go on sale to members on Friday, March 6, and to the public on Friday, March 13. Stay tuned to clevelandfilm.org and our social profiles for details.