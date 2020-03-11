BREAKING NEWS

Now the time has come for this nation to fulfill its promise…

Forgiveness, Redemption, Conversion, Faith…

President Donald Trump loves his country…America…and he loves the American people; he is loyal to his country and its people.

“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:13

Loyalty is more than words; true loyalty will result in actions. Action is what President Trump is giving to ‘We the People,’…he lives, loves and breathes loyalty.

“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32

My fellow Americans, we the people, are in the thick of our electoral process of selecting a Democratic Nominee to run against our spiritually touched, God-sent President Donald J. Trump. The normal prerequisite, political issues and conditions required for getting votes, such as jobs, more jobs, affordable health care, better trade deals, bringing industry back home to America, climate control requirement are not applicable for this Democratic Nominee for President. The only political element or issue confronting him, we the people, in the selection of this Democratic Nominee, will beg the question: who has the best chance of beating President Donald J. Trump, in the general November election. Former Vice President Joe Biden, or the outsider Senator Bernie Sanders. The corrupt, rigged system has wholeheartedly endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden with all of its corrupt, rigged power. Joe Biden says he can work with the staunch racist from Mississippi and Alabama, making him, former Vice President Joe Biden, a corrupt, rigged systems’ man to the bone. Senator Bernie Sanders, the other outsider, like President Trump is anti-establishment and uncontrollable, fighting against the corrupt, rigged system’s establishment form of government on the behalf of we the people. So, in other words, my fellow citizens, if Joe Biden wins, we the people, will go back to the status quo of their rejection movement. The same ol business as usual.

We the people, my fellow Americans, must never forget the oppressive, corrupt, rigged and painful journey that brought us (we the people) to where we are now. Asking our Almighty God to give us change and relief from the corrupt, rigged system’s bigoted establishment form of government. A corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist, bigoted, double standard, discrimination form of government, which led to our (we the people’s) rejection movement, and our humble prayers to God almighty to help us in our painful, humble hour of need… While in the process of our (we the people’s) rejection movement, the will of we the people chose a leader and a voice, a non-politician, who had never been elected or appointed to a public office before, a man who could not be bought, bribed, intimidated or coerced. Who was unpredictable and uncontrollable? Who’s love and loyalty to the people and for the people was steadfast and true, was anti-establishment from the outset, straightway! “We are going to create a whole new system and we are going to take this system apart.” “I want to make America great again.” “America First!!” His name was Donald J. Trump.

Then, Almighty God intervened, answering we the people’s prayers, by anointing and spiritually touching the will of we the people’s choice, Donald J. Trump, to become the 45th President of the United States of America. Thus, shocking America…and the world. Donald J. Trump wins the election by a landslide, against insurmountable odds (a million to one) and thus, overriding unparalleled, Herculean political influence, snatching victory out of the jaws of defeat, beating the most powerful corrupt, rigged, political system of white supremacy, hate, violence and control in the whole world.

"With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible." – Matthew 19:26

Then, Donald J. Trump stepped into the political, corrupt, rigged system with a promise and commitment to the American people and to get his message out, with a steadfast determination not to let or allow the corrupt, rigged system to change him from being anti-establishment, on the behalf of we the people, his dedication, commitment and unwavering support for we the people, set the tone: “We are going to create a whole new system, and we are going to take this system apart.” “I want to make America great again.” “America First!!”

Thus, the outsider, the non-politician, with God’s intervention, became President Donald J. Trump, President to all the American people. Yet, being the will of we the people’s choice to lead their rejection movement against the crooked establishment, the awesomely powerful, corrupt, rigged system contaminated we the people’s mindset, turning their focus from liberty and equality, into anti-Trump narratives, created by the corrupt, rigged system’s propaganda machine, which is pitting us against ourselves. Especially so, in regard to the left outs: the white woman, and the entire race of African Americans/People of Color, who the corrupt, rigged system considers inferior and human owned property.

In the November to Remember election of 2016, there were two outsiders fighting for the benefit of we the people, Donald J. Trump, and Bernie Sanders. Both were anti-establishment, fighting against the corrupt, rigged system’s establishments’ form of government, on we the people’s behalf. Donald J. Trump won the election for President. Thus, shocking America and the world.

Now, instead of we the people, coming together and supporting our choice and duly elected President, Donald J. Trump, the corrupt, rigged system interjected itself with purple anti-Trump propaganda, egregious anti-Trump narratives, vile allegation and damning accusations, along with the deceitful manipulations of language in order to pit we the people, to go against our own choice and duly elected President. This, my fellow citizens, illustrates and demonstrates the herculean power the corrupt, rigged system possesses. The awesome capability and great power to make wrong, right, and to make right, wrong, to make a lie to be believed as the truth, and to make the truth to be believed as a lie, with the incredible power to reinvent itself or to rebrand itself to suit its purpose and achieve its goal. However, my fellow Americans, with all that being said above, as God fearing people, we must come to grips with the truth, the fact that God don’t make mistakes!!! God, in answering our prayers, anointed our choice Donald J. Trump to become our 45th President of the United States of America. He spiritually touched President Trump, and chose him to be his sacrificial lamb for his chosen people, the American people, to educate and enlighten them to their plight and their problem, the corrupt, rigged system, and through faith how to overcome it. We must come together with President Trump, as one America, and together with our united, unwavering support in the cause of liberty, justice, equality, freedom and peace, achieve our victory. President Trump will be re-elected, which gives us, we the people, the God-given opportunity to make America great again. We must seize the time, and grasp the opportunity to work with president Trump, in order to achieve victory.

WORKING TOGETHER WORKS!!!

May the blessings of St. Francis be upon our president:

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

Where there is sadness, joy.

Almighty God, we Americans humbly pray to you to bless us with a peaceful transition of government and that nobody gets hurt in the process. Heavenly Father, please bless us with the guidance, the direction and the ways and means in which we, as Americans, can unite and become ONE AMERICA…touching the heart of President Donald J. Trump and enabling him to fulfill his promise and commitment to be President to ALL THE PEOPLE, while Making America Great Again. I ask and pray in the name of Jesus Christ, My Lord AND Savior….Amen!

Don King

God Bless America

God Bless the American People

God Bless President Donald J. Trump

God Bless our Military, men and women the Vanguard of our Nation

God Bless our Veterans

God Bless the Fallen but not Forgotten Heroes

1 Corinthians 16:13 “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.”

Only in America

Don King