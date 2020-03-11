Community Night of Hope

On Friday, March 6, 2020, inspiration and hope filled the air with praise and worship. Community of Hope presented A Night of Hope at Trinity Cathedral Cleveland in downtown Cleveland. This diverse women’s gospel choir featured diverse women of 100 women strong. Rev. Beverly Johnson opened the service with prayer, Robert and Leslie Kleinman presented a Jewish Blessing and Amber Donovan, Executive Director, of Community of Hope, offered remarks.

The Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening was Zelma Brown. The director for this year’s choir was world-renowned Cleveland native, composer, vocalist Carlton Fellows. The choir sang compositions from great legendary songwriters, Andre Crouch, Amy Grant and Donald Lawrence to name a few. Soloists for the evening accompanying the choir were, the gifted Phyllis Weeden of The Weeden Family singing “Perfect Peace”. Donna Brown also wooed the audience with “El Shaddai”, Constance Pickard, ministered with “He Won’t Let You Down” the anointed, dynamic Tina Farmer took us to church with God Is, the passionate Antoinette Harris continued high praise with “He knows and he cares” a song she wrote. The powerful Carlton Fellows reached into our souls of the people and closed the service with “The Praise Song”, by Leonard Burks.

The purpose of the night was to give hope to children in the foster care system and to let them know as they transform from teenager to adult that there is support and lasting relationships.

The Community of Hope young people hosted a dessert reception after the concert catered by Holy Cannoli Co Sweets and Treats.

This was truly an amazing night, at Trinity Cathedral Cleveland Church.

Photo Credit: Kimberly Zuercher