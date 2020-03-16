CMSD to provide meals for students during break

March 16, 2020

|

CMSD NEWS BUREAU

 

CMSD will help keep students fed while schools are closed for three weeks at the direction of Gov. Mike DeWine.

 

The District will supply free lunch to go, along with breakfast for the next day, for pickup at 22 elementary schools located strategically across the city. The meals will be distributed Monday through Friday.

 

The food is available to children 18 and younger, even if they are not CMSD students. CMSD will provide yellow bus shuttle service to and from the food pickup sites for those who need transportation. Also, RTA will honor students' bus passes while the schools are closed.

 

DeWine ordered the extended spring break as part of state efforts to contain spread of the coronavirus. Friday, March 13 was the last day of classes before the break.

 

Parent-teacher conferences will be held during schools’ regular hours on Monday, March 16.

Parents who attend the conferences can pick up their children’s belongings and instructional materials that teachers want students to work on during the break. Grade-appropriate instructional material will also be available at the lunch sites.

 

Schools that serve as polling places will be open for voting on Tuesday, March 17.

For complete information on the meal sites, shuttle service and more, go to clevelandmetroschools.org/coronavirus.

 

