BROWN ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $8.8 MILLION TO FEED OHIO SENIORS DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

Senator Fought to Secure Additional Funds to Support Programs Like Meals on Wheels as Part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that was Signed into Law Last Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, March 24, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Community Living (ACL) has awarded the State of Ohio $8,809,218 to help local communities – in partnership with their Area Agencies on Aging – provide meals for Ohio seniors during the COVID-19 outbreak. Brown fought to secure the funds as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was signed into law last week. The funds will go toward programs like Meals on Wheels and will be distributed by the Ohio Department of Aging.

“Ohio seniors are some of the most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and now more than ever we need to ensure they’re getting the meals they need every day,” said Brown. “By investing in programs that feed seniors, we’re ensuring older Ohioans don’t have to put themselves at risk by leaving their homes in order to get their meals.”

In addition to funds to feed Ohio seniors, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act also includes emergency paid sick days language and provisions that would establish free testing for coronavirus, provide additional resources to states to help address coronavirus, invest in frontline health workers and strengthen food assistance benefits for Ohio children and families.

The package builds on the $8.3 billion Supplemental Coronavirus Spending bill signed into law earlier this month that includes at least $15.6 million in immediate funding to help Ohio prepare for the coronavirus. The senator worked with his colleagues to ensure Ohio and local communities around the state have the funding they need to prevent and manage any potential cases of the coronavirus. The final package includes $8.3 billion in total funding, with $7.8 billion for immediate help to combat the coronavirus, and an additional $500 million authorization to enhance telehealth services.

Older adults who need assistance can contact the Eldercare Locator to find services available in their community. The Eldercare Locator can be reached at 1-800-677-1116 or hhttps://eldercare.acl.gov/.