DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OHIO IS SHELTER IN PLACE

CALL & POST REMINDS ALL TO STAY AT HOME...According to ‘World Health Organizations’, the Coronavirus also known as (covid-19) is an infectious disease caused by a new virus. The disease causes respiratory illness (like the flu) with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing. It has also been reported that the Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It can also spread when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose or mouth.

According to Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted held their daily news briefing just after 2 P.M. Sunday, when the latest numbers on confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio were released. The state reported that 351 people tested positive for the virus with 83 hospitalizations. The state’s death toll remains at three. Governor DeWine announced a stay at home order for all Ohioans during Sunday’s press conference. “There is really nothing in that order that we have not already been talking about. There is nothing in that order that I have not been asking you to do for the last week or so. We have not faced an enemy like we are facing today in 102 years,” said DeWine. The order went into effect this past Monday evening at 11:59 p.m. as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state and nationally. The Stay at Home order will remain in effect for two weeks, at which time it will be re-evaluated.

It is reported that the Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signed the order this past Sunday. According to the order, Ohioans may leave home for essential activities. This includes shopping for food, supplies and medicine and taking care of family members. First responders and health care workers will continue to report, but non-essential businesses will close. Restaurants offering carry-out services will remain open.

Residents are allowed to go outside, but they are not permitted at playgrounds. Visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov which is the site for the Ohio Department of Health where more information regarding businesses and entities involved in the shutdown can be viewed. Governor DeWine said that “we are at an absolutely crucial time in this war, and what we do now will make all the difference in the world.” Personally, please take this Virus serious. This is not a matter to be taken lightly. Wash your hands. Cough and or sneeze into your elbow, and don’t touch your face. Keep a safe distance and stay at home if you feel sick. Emergency signs should not be ignored that include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse as well as bluish lips or face. All of the things we were taught to do as children concerning health and cleanliness have been intensified.

As of Monday, March 23, 2020, John Hopkins / NBC News reported that the total confirmed cases worldwide was 342,778 and in the United States the total was 41,113. The total death count Worldwide was 14,748 and in the United States it was 455. It is imperative that you follow the instructions of our health professionals for your own health and well-being as well as for the health and well-being of others. In conclusion, we are grateful for the Governor and his staff for their resolute response regarding this matter. The Governor’s Office has acted appropriately, efficiently and expeditiously in respect to providing current information concerning the coronavirus. Again, please follow the health instructions outlined by the Governor and the Ohio Department of Health. We want to protect not only ourselves, but our families, friends and neighbors.



This is a pivotal period in this fight and we believe wholeheartedly that we will win in the end. Let’s do our part toward neutralizing the power of this virus not only in Cleveland but across this country as well as abroad. Last but not least, God has been faithful over the years bringing us through one thing or the other. He is no less God now than then. For more information review the site provided by the ODH www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

