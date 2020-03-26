Rudy Gobert wished he had taken the coronavirus 'more seriously'

March 26, 2020

|

C & P NEWSWIRE

 

Rudy Gobert the first NBA player to be diagnosed with novel coronavirus, said he wished he had taken the virus “more seriously.”

 

The Utah Jazz All-Star center provided fans with a health update on the NBA Twitter account Sunday, March 15, and said he’s been feeling a “little better every single day.”  He reminded people to keep washing their hands, stop touching their faces and avoid unnecessary contact with others. “I wish I would have taken this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else will do so because we can do it together,” Gobert said.

 

Gobert donated more than $500,000 to assist people affected by virus and related closures.  He is giving $200,000 to part-time employees of the Vivint Smart Home arena in Salt Lake City whose jobs were affected by the NBA’s decision to suspend its season.  Another $100,000 each is being donated to support coronavirus-related social services in Utah and Oklahoma City and E100,000 (about $111,000) to his home country France, the Utah Jazz announced on Saturday March 14.

 

Gobert was recently criticized for a prank he pulled on members of the media that could have put them at risk of contracting the illness.  As Gobert was leaving a media event on March 9, before he was diagnosed with coroavirus he touched every microphone and recorder in front of him in jest.
 

 

sports

news

