REVEREND DR. JOSEPH E. LOWERY

TRANSITIONS FROM EARTH TO HEAVEN

The Dean of Civil Rights and my friend Reverend Joseph E. Lowery has left us. However, he was a giant in the struggle and the fight for our freedom. His spirit lives on and I join his spirit whole-heartedly in the continued battle to gain our freedom.“The lord giveth, and the Lord taketh away. Blessed be the name of the Lord.” – Job 1:21 Reverend Joseph E. Lowery was my friend. I was proud to call him my friend. Rev. Joseph E. Lowery was a friend of mankind. Rev. Joseph E. Lowery was a friend of humanity, who worked for the freedom of all humankind. He has vacated his earthly temple, and went home to our Lord and savior Jesus Christ, the son of man-God. My watching him, and seeing the humble Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the giving up of themselves to others in the leading of them to freedom before any self-consideration, thus, which encapsulated the spirit of freedom and the commitment to the giving of help to others for freedom from within, and gave my heart, mind, body and soul the commitment helping and giving to others. I will never forget Reverend Joseph E. Lowery’s late night distressing telephone call to me, asking me for a loan of between two hundred and three hundred thousand dollars, in order for him and the Civil Rights Movement Leaders to save the Affirmative Action Program. Knowing full well that the so-called loan would result into being a full time gift (smiles). He was good… that was his genius, the God-given capability of making you feel proud to be able to make the loan a gift, and to be a part of the God-given Civil Rights Movement, which fights for freedom and civil rights to help others. While at the same time, making you feel good and proud to be a part of the Civil Rights movement, and that you wouldn’t have it any other way. I learned a lot from the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Reverend Joseph E. Lowery, love and selflessness philosophy. “So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them” – Matthew 7:12