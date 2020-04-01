OHIO PRIMARY ELECTION APRIL 28th DEADLINE FOR VOTING NO IN PERSON VOTING - MAIL IN ONLY

April 1, 2020

|

Min. Dale Edwards, Executive Director, Call & Post, Bishop Eugene Ward Jr., Contributing

 

The ensuing pandemic has stopped American life as many have come to know it. The recent cancellation of the March 17th primary election has caused concern throughout the State of Ohio. Secretary of State Frank LaRose has implemented a statewide referendum to allow absentee ballots to be issued throughout the state to registered voters. Many were waiting for the opportunity to vote on primary election day only to find out that COVID-19 had made the State Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton, issue a shutdown of all board of elections and polling places on Election Day.

 

Registered voters throughout the State of Ohio must request an application to fill out and return so that a ballot can be mailed and the voting process will take place to ensure their right and privilege to vote (Application on front of website). G-PAC, which was recently organized to ensure that candidates from the minority community were given a fair chance before the constituents before the community, stated that are shifting their focus, working with churches, pastors and institutions to get the application to communities so that the ballots may soon be mailed to the registered voters. The churches will have the parking lot open to give and receive the application ballots and get the applications to the Board of Elections, which will quickly get the ballots to the recipients so that voting will take place. “Many people are already in a position where they do not trust their government,” stated Jerry Primm, Co-Cordinator of G-PAC.  The postponement of the election made them trust the government less because it interfered with the process of voting. 

 

The process of mailing the application will be conducted by the Secretary of State’s office while local pastors, churches and community leaders to speed the process so that the election process will not be hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic will initiate the local process. The Black community was alarmed, as it needed its voice to be heard as it pertains to being a presidential year.  The need for jurists with empathy, towards the African-American community in a time when more Black individuals are being locked up unfairly, is one of the primary concerns.  Now the time is to VOTE VOTE VOTE…MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD!!! All are requested to fill out the application for an absentee ballot and mail it back immediately so that the voting tabulations can record Ohio as being a part of the election process. Churches and Pastors who will be participating will be announced.  Some are listed in this printing.  Applications can be received in at these designated areas of the community to be apart of the voting process. All application ballots must be in by April 28, 2020. The application is on front of website and click it,  fill it out, follow the instructions and mail it in. An application may be picked up at the following locations; see below:

 

ORGANIZATION                     ADDRESS                       CITY                 STATE                     ZIP 

Calhoun Funeral Home              23000 Rockside Rd.         Bedford Hts.        Ohio                      44146

Philemon Community B.C.        12618 Shaw Ave.              Cleveland             Ohio                      44108
Zion Chapel Ministry                 4248 Lee Rd.                    Cleveland             Ohio                      44128
Cathedral C.O.G.I.C.                2940 MLK Jr. Dr.               Cleveland             Ohio                       44104

Holy Trinity Baptist Church       3808 E. 131 St.                 Cleveland             Ohio                       44120

Sanctuary Baptist Church        4004 E 131 St.                  Cleveland             Ohio                       44105
Greater Love Baptist Church   3630 E 116 St.                  Cleveland             Ohio                       44105
Harvey Rice Library                11535 Shaker Blvd.           Cleveland             Ohio                       44104
Watts Upchurch                      8201 Superior Ave.           Cleveland             Ohio                        44103
Calhoun Funeral                     17010 Lakeshore Blvd.     Cleveland             Ohio                        44110

Boyd Funeral Home                2165 E. 89 St .                  Cleveland             Ohio                        44106

Moses Free Spirit B.C.            9319 Union Ave.               Cleveland             Ohio                        44103

Harvard Service C.C.             18240 Harvard Ave.          Cleveland             Ohio                        44128

Imani Temple Ministries          2463 N. Taylor Rd.            Cleveland Hts.     Ohio                        44118

Zion Fellowship                      4265 Northfield Rd.          Highland Hills       Ohio                        44128

Stephanie Tubbs Jones C.C. 3450 Lee Rd.                   Shaker Hts.           Ohio                        44120

Boyd Funeral Home              25900 Emery Rd.             Warrensville Hts.    Ohio                        44128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
Imani Temple Ministries    2463 N Taylor Rd    Cleveland Heights    Ohio    44118    
Zion Fellowship    4265 Northfield Rd    Highland Hills    Ohio    44128    
Stephanie Tubbs Jones Community Center    3450 Lee Rd    Shaker Heights    Ohio    44120    
Boyd Funeral Home     25900 Emery Rd    Warrensville Heights    Ohio    44128    

Tags:

News

Cleveland

Cincinnati

Columbus

Please reload

Featured Posts

NOW IS THE TIME FOR THE NATION TO FULFILL ITS PROMISE Women must have Equal Rights…

November 25, 2015

1/3
Please reload

Recent Posts

HELP SAVE AMERICA - HELP SAVE THE WORLD

April 1, 2020

BREAKING NEWS

April 1, 2020

OHIO PRIMARY ELECTION APRIL 28th DEADLINE FOR VOTING NO IN PERSON VOTING - MAIL IN ONLY

April 1, 2020

DEAN OF CIVIL RIGHTS

April 1, 2020

DRIVE IN CHURCH COMES TO CLEVELAND, OHIO

March 27, 2020

Coalition of Civil Rights Organizations Statement on Chronology Of Communications ~ Status of Ohio’s Primary Election (Cleveland, OH)

March 26, 2020