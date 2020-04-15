Help Save America - Help Save The World

Now the time has come for this nation to fulfill its promise…

Forgiveness, Redemption, Conversion, Faith…

President Donald Trump loves his country…America…and he loves the American people; he is loyal to his country and its people.

“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:13

Loyalty is more than words; true loyalty will result in actions. Action is what President Trump is giving to ‘We the People,’…he lives, loves and breathes loyalty.

“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

While the coronavirus of death pandemic fear captures all the headline news, the corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system is the real enemy of America, my fellow Americans.

President Trump is fighting against the corrupt, rigged system on the behalf of we the people; we the people, must join him, and then we must fight together with him against the corrupt system in the defense of (we the people) themselves, for their God-given inalienable rights, and their liberty, equality and freedom, which is at stake.

The principles of Christianity; life, liberty, justice, equality, freedom and peace. The fundamental principles of which this new nation, conceived in liberty was founded upon. The principles of which the corrupt, rigged system has blatantly violated and categorially denied to the American people. Especially so, to the left outs: the white woman, and the African Americans/People of Color. God has spiritually touched President Donald J. Trump; who has promised and committed to the American people: “We are going to create a whole new system, and we are going to take this system apart.” “I want to make America great again.” “America First!!!”

The coronavirus pandemic is a message from God, sent to his chosen people, the American people, in the form of a deadly plague, a highly contagious epidemic disease, which causes death and the fear of death. The Lord is telling his chosen favorite people, that he is unhappy with their hateful, divisive, human behavior way of life of/in which they are supporting a corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system of white supremacy hate, violence and control, which is taking place today. The ideology of white supremacy, which violates and condemns God’s eternal law: Peace, love, togetherness, equality, justice, liberty and freedom. God is unhappy with his chosen people’s behavior, accepting and living the misguided, corrupt, rigged system’s way of life. The corrupt, rigged system, which considers the white woman left out, inferior and human owned property. Which considers the African Americans/People of Color left out, inferior and human owned property. The left outs: both collectively being denied their God given, unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Yet, in spite of this denial, the corrupt system has declared unconditional war against President Donald J. Trump, and shows no mercy in regard to the will of we the people’s quest for liberty and equality. The rigged system continues to carry out the corrupt system’s mandate against President Trump: stop and destroy President Trump by any means necessary… by any unscrupulous methods available.

Now, my fellow Americans, that means blaming President Trump for the coronavirus pandemic. He (President Trump) is presumed guilty of every negative allegation and damning accusation of the coronavirus victims against him. The cause and effects and the blame for his mishandling of this situation, or that situation, from not acting soon enough, costing lives of victims, to opening up the Country too soon, or not opening up the Country, costing a depression and recession like never before. No matter what he says or does, the corrupt, rigged system’s racism establishment will hold it against him with contempt, doubt, distrust, dismay and disdain…Treason… Anti-American and dishonorable.

Kirk Douglas was right: “Racism is a sin for which we have never atoned. It is a grave injustice that must be addressed before we can ever truly move forward as one nation.” There is no winner in a nuclear exchange… There is no winner in a nuclear war!!!

THE CORONAVIRUS IS A MESSAGE TO WE THE PEOPLE, GOD’S CHOSEN PEOPLE, TO UNITE, ORGANIZE AND COME TOGETHER AS ONE AMERICA, UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF OUR SPIRITUALLY TOUCHED GOD-SENT PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. “WE ARE GOING TO CREATE A WHOLE NEW SYSTEM, AND WE ARE GOING TO TAKE THIS SYSTEM APART.” “I WANT TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.” “AMERICA FIRST!!!”

“A UNITED AMERICA IS UNSTOPPABLE” A UNITED AMERICA… WE THE PEOPLE, WILL OVERCOME THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC. THE CORRUPT, RIGGED, SEXIST, RACIST SYSTEM IS THE REAL ENEMY OF AMERICA… AND THE LITERAL INHERENT PROBLEM OF A CUSTOM AND TRADITION, HATE AND DIVISIVE AMERICA WHICH THREATENED OUR HUMAN EXISTENCE ON PLANET EARTH. “EVERY KINGDOM DIVIDED AGAINST ITSELF IS BROUGHT TO DESOLATION; AND EVERY CITY OR HOUSE DIVIDED AGAINST ITSELF SHALL NOT STAND.” – MATTHEW 12:25

President Trump set the tone in his historic nuclear peace summit with the honorable supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un with dignity, mutual respect for each other, and each other’s (culture) people, with tolerance and mutual co-existence with conversations, not devastations.

TRUTH IS STRANGER THAN FICTION.

WORKING TOGETHER WORKS.

The corrupt, rigged system is the enemy of America… the corrupt, rigged system’s hate and racism keeps America divided against itself, at all levels. Even in searching for the cause of the coronavirus, its victims of death are much, much more abundant among the poor people, than other classes of people, why? Because of circumstances, customs and traditions, blocking events in which could prevent it (the virus) from spreading, congested conditions, economic environments, customs and traditions helps to spread the virus. All the good guidelines and excellent advice, to prevent being addicted, unfortunately, the poor people cannot afford, nor utilize the precautionary measures of safety, good advice and helpful guidelines given to prevent addiction to the coronavirus pandemic, because of the crooked, corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system.

May the blessings of St. Francis be upon our president:

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

Where there is sadness, joy.

Almighty God, we Americans humbly pray to you to bless us with a peaceful transition of government and that nobody gets hurt in the process. Heavenly Father, please bless us with the guidance, the direction and the ways and means in which we, as Americans, can unite and become ONE AMERICA…touching the heart of President Donald J. Trump and enabling him to fulfill his promise and commitment to be President to ALL THE PEOPLE, while Making America Great Again. I ask and pray in the name of Jesus Christ, My Lord AND Savior….Amen!

Don King

God Bless America

God Bless the American People

God Bless President Donald J. Trump

God Bless our Military, men and women the Vanguard of our Nation

God Bless our Veterans

God Bless the Fallen but not Forgotten Heroes

1 Corinthians 16:13 “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.”

Only in America

Don King