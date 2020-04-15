With two weeks to go until the April 28 deadline, Larose announces Ohio Primary Vote-By-Mail Numbers - To ensure their voice is heard, LaRose urges voters to send their ballot requests in as soon as possible

COLUMBUS – As Ohio responded to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered in-person polling locations closed on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. As a result, the Ohio General Assembly extended the 2020 Ohio primary election until Tuesday, April 28, 2020 and converted to a vote-by-mail election. Today, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that 1,254,377 Ohioans have requested a vote-by-mail ballot for the Ohio primary election. 712,048 voters have already cast their ballot.

“It is absolutely crucial that Ohioans get their vote-by-mail requests in right away so there is enough time for county boards of elections to process applications and the postal service to deliver the ballots,” said LaRose. “This is an unprecedented situation, and thanks to our tireless, bipartisan election officials and over 130 partners across Ohio, we’re doing everything in our power to provide voters their opportunity to be heard. Voters need to go to VoteOhio.gov so they can utilize that opportunity and get their ballot request in today.”

Ballots must be post-marked by April 27th or submitted directly to the voter’s respective county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on April 28th.

Data was collected by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office via a survey of Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections. Data as of close of business on April 10, 2020 includes the following:

In the 2020 presidential primary, voters across the state have the opportunity to vote in a number of local races, as well as a total of 482 local issues and questions across 83 counties. For information on local races, please contact your local county board of elections. Visit https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/elections-officials/county-boards-of-elections-directory/ for more information.

A full county-by-county breakdown can be found at this website address, https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/elections-officials/county-boards-of-elections-directory/.