BREAKING NEWS

Now the time has come for this nation to fulfill its promise…

Forgiveness, Redemption, Conversion, Faith…

President Donald Trump loves his country…America…and he loves the American people; he is loyal to his country and its people.

“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:13

Loyalty is more than words; true loyalty will result in actions. Action is what President Trump is giving to ‘We the People,’…he lives, loves and breathes loyalty.

“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32

“Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.” – Matthew 12:25

“Racism is a sin for which we have never atoned. It is a grave injustice that must be addressed before we can ever truly move forward as one nation.” – Kirk Douglas

My fellow Americans, the next election for our president is in the neighborhood of about six months away. Joe Biden, the democratic nominee will be taking on our spiritually touched, god-sent President Donald J. Trump. The corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system hates President Trump, so it will undoubtedly endorse Joe Biden. The crooked, corrupt, rigged system will clothe Joe Biden with custom and tradition, promises and lies, propaganda and bigotry, in order to get President Trump out of the Oval Office.

However, my fellow Americans, you must never forget how Donald J. Trump got into the Oval Office. Especially the left-outs: the white woman and the African Americans/People of Color. I submit to you, with all that is holy and good, that we, as black people, cannot afford to give our votes away cavalierly and lackadaisically to any party, democrat or republican without some redeeming social value.

The democrats are not giving us a sound based reason why we should vote democratic. The leader of the democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, has yet to mention what is believable by law or by new legislation as to what he will do for us. A word, a promise, or a commitment to what we, black people, can depend upon. First, that would be included as a perfect human being, with full first class citizenship rights equal to the white man, secured and protected by the law of the land. Yet, without any word, promise, or commitment on the black upward mobility or black education, the elevation of the black people in this great country called America. We are supposed to line up like sheep going to the slaughterhouse to give the democrats our votes. Democrats take our votes for granted, the mere fact that we are given the right to vote, that window of opportunity to vote is considered an equal rights amendment one, for black people. Black people and the white woman and the poor white people, must join the struggle and fight for the creation of a whole new system first, to be included as integral part of the creation of that whole new system, and together fight to take this sexist, racist, corrupt, rigged system apart. A corrupt, rigged system that considers the white woman inferior and owned property, a corrupt, rigged system that considers Blacks/People of Color inferior and owned property.

Wake up my black brothers and sisters, we are still being shot, lynched, murdered, and killed indiscriminately without compunction or remorse, with impunity and no consequences. Stop, pause, and think my Black brothers and sisters, we are considered shiftless, worthless and no account. What happen to Dylan Roof, confessed white supremacist, killed nine black people, praying to God in church. Although, he’s been charged, convicted and sentenced to death over five years ago, yet, our taxes are still feeding and supporting him. Vigilante killing of Treyvon Martin, becomes a hero, who sells his weapon that he killed the young black man with for $125,000. Don’t forget Heather Heyer, a young 32 year old white woman, murdered in Charlottesville, VA August 12, 2017 at a hate-filled white supremacist rally hosted by alt-right, neo-Confederates, neo-fascists, white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and Klansmen. She was killed while peacefully protesting for what America stands for: liberty, justice, equality, freedom and peace. History has taught us, my Black brothers and sisters, that the power of the south lies within their voting procedure – the south united as one, voted in mass, voting by bloc in order to protect their right to enslave black people, to take away their rights, liberty and freedom.

Now, in turn, the Black people of our great nation must take heed, to take a lesson from the south and let no one take our vote for granted. The emotionalism surrounding the corrupt, rigged system’s insurgents direct demand for Black votes was not loss on white votes either. If freely allowed to vote, Blacks could not themselves govern, but they could decide which of the two white factors would rule.

President Trump promise: “We are going to create a whole new system, and we are going to take this system apart.” “I want to make America great again.” “America first!!!” Lest join President Trump in the struggle to create a whole new system. First to be included and then to be a hardworking, integral part of that whole new creation, every part and parcel of that (creation) thing called government. A neo-reconstruction government. Which would revived all the demons of racial politics that lurked yesterday in reconstruction, and indeed still lurks today. Only our fearless spiritually touched god-sent President Donald J. Trump can lead such a revolutionary movement. He’s brave, courageous and bold and cannot be bought, bribed, coerced or intimidated to sell out God and the American people. We the people, my fellow Americans, must seized the time and grasped the opportunity. The time is now!!!

Faith revealed to we the people, that former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate (Vice President) will play a major role in his campaign to dethroned our spiritually touched, god-sent President Donald J. Trump. The spirits leaning toward the best ticket being a woman. #1 Michelle Obama, #2 Hilary Clinton, #3 Senator Kamala Harris, and #4 Senator Amy Klobuchar. The spirit through faith says Michelle Obama and Hilary R. Clinton is destined for other greatness. Thus, leaving the two senators, Harris and Klobuchar on the drawing board if it should be a woman.

However, my fellow Americans, the coronavirus pandemic, with unity, solidarity and togetherness, the coronavirus pandemic will be mastered with God’s help. However, the nuclear age remains. Our spiritually touched god sent President Donald J. Trump and the honorable supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un, has set the tone for nuclear world peace. We the peoples of the world need them to continue their nuclear age peace summits. Keep in mind, my fellow Americans, nuclear world war threatens human existence on planet Earth.

THERE IS NO WINNER IN A NUCLEAR EXCHANGE…

THERE IS NO WINNER IN A NUCLEAR WAR!!!

May the blessings of St. Francis be upon our president:

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

Where there is sadness, joy.

Almighty God, we Americans humbly pray to you to bless us with a peaceful transition of government and that nobody gets hurt in the process. Heavenly Father, please bless us with the guidance, the direction and the ways and means in which we, as Americans, can unite and become ONE AMERICA…touching the heart of President Donald J. Trump and enabling him to fulfill his promise and commitment to be President to ALL THE PEOPLE, while Making America Great Again. I ask and pray in the name of Jesus Christ, My Lord AND Savior….Amen!

Don King

God Bless America

God Bless the American People

God Bless President Donald J. Trump

God Bless our Military, men and women the Vanguard of our Nation

God Bless our Veterans

God Bless the Fallen but not Forgotten Heroes

1 Corinthians 16:13 “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.”

Only in America

Don King