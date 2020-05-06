The extended Primary results in victory celebration for Judge Groves

In a long hard fought race, that came down to two incumbent local favorites Judge Gayle Williams-Byers Administrative and Presiding Judge of South Euclid Court and Judge Emanuella Groves of Cleveland Municipal Court, who came out victorious. Judge Groves looks forward to the General Election in November as the democratic candidate for Judge 8th District Court of Appeals. Cars lined up on Saturday, May 2, from 130th & Drexmore just west of Van Aken. Campaign volunteers and supporters cars were decorated and as everyone stayed in their cars, they held up celebratory signage and gave congratulatory balloons out to the Judge as she waved and smiled with gratitude and appreciation. It was a fun mobile celebration due to Covid-19 Pandemic and the need to practice social distancing.