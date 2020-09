BREAKING NEWS

Now the time has come for this nation to fulfill its promise…

Forgiveness, Redemption, Conversion, Faith…

President Donald Trump loves his country…America…and he loves the American people; he is loyal to his country and its people.

“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:13

Loyalty is more than words; true loyalty will result in actions. Action is what President Trump is giving to ‘We the People,’…he lives, loves and breathes loyalty.

“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32

“Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.” – Matthew 12:25

“Racism is a sin for which we have never atoned. It is a grave injustice that must be addressed before we can ever truly move forward as one nation.” – Kirk Douglas

Right is of no sex—Truth is of no color—God is the Father of us all, and we are brethren.” – Frederick Douglass

“Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.” – Ecclesiastes 4:9-10

BLACK LIVES MATTER

BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER ACCORDING TO THE IDEOLOGY OF WHITE SUPREMACY.

REMEMBER DYLANN ROOF, A CONFESSED WHITE SUPREMACIST WHO MURDERED (KILLED) 9 INNOCENT BLACK AMERICAN PEOPLE, AT THE THE EMANUEL AFRICAN METHODIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH IN CHARLESTON SOUTH CAROLINA. DYLANN ROOF WAS THE FIRST WHITE SUPREMACIST WHITE MAN TO EVER BE SENTENCED TO DEATH FOR THE KILLING OF 9 INNOCENT BLACK AMERICAN PEOPLE, IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA. HOWEVER, AMERICAN JUSTICE DID NOT PREVAIL FOR THE 9 MURDERED INNOCENT BLACK AMERICAN PEOPLE. KILLED BY THE CONFESSED WHITE SUPREMACIST MURDERER DYLANN ROOF, WHO WAS SENTENCED TO THE DEATH PENALTY BY THE UNITED STATES FEDERAL COURT, WAS REDUCED TO LIFE IN PRISON WITHOUT PAROLE. DYLANN ROOF’S DEATH SENTENCE WAS MADE FOLLY AND WAS NEVER CARRIED OUT (EXECUTED). THE INTERPOSITION OF THE WHITE POWER STRUCTURE OF THE WHITE SUPREMACY SYSTEM MADE A MOCKERY OUT OF THE DEATH SENTENCE, IN REGARD TO A WHITE MAN BEING SENTENCED TO DEATH FOR KILLING 9 BLACK AMERICAN PEOPLE, THERE IS NO DEATH PENALTY FOR A WHITE SUPREMACIST WHITE MAN FOR THE KILLING OF 9 INNOCENT BLACK AMERICAN PEOPLE, WHILE PRAYING TO GOD IN A PRAYER MEETING IN CHURCH WAS BRUTALLY MURDERED. KILLING BLACK FATHERS, BLACK MOTHERS, BLACK SISTERS, BLACK BROTHERS, AND BLACK MINISTERS (PASTORS) HORRIFICALLY MURDERED, AND THE CAUSE FOR THESE UNWARRANTED, SENSELESS MURDERS ACCORDING TO CONFESSED WHITE SUPREMACIST DYLANN ROOF WAS TO INITIATE (START) A RACE WAR, WHICH VIOLATES ALL THE FOUNDING PRINCIPLES: LIBERTY, EQUALITY, JUSTICE, FREEDOM AND DEMOCRACY.

IT IS SIGNIFICANT TO NOTE: THAT WE ARE ALL HUMAN BEINGS. GOD SAYS: ALL LIVES MATTER, WITH GOD BLACK LIVES MATTER TOO, WITH THE WILL OF WE THE PEOPLE; BLACK LIVES MATTER. THE LAW: ACCORDING TO THE IDEOLOGY OF WHITE SUPREMACY, SAYS: BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER!

WHITE SUPREMACY LAW: BY/UNDER THE SYSTEM WHICH WE ARE GOVERNED, DICTATES: THAT BLACK PEOPLE ARE INFERIOR, AND HUMAN OWNED PROPERTY. BLACK PEOPLE ARE NEGATIVELY STIGMATIZED: AS BEING LAZY, SHIFTLESS, WORTHLESS, AND NO ACCOUNT, ACCORDING TO THE LAW OF THE IDEOLOGY OF WHITE SUPREMACY HATE, FEAR, VIOLENCE AND CONTROL SYSTEM. A CORRUPT, RIGGED, SEXIST, RACIST SYSTEM WHICH FALSELY DICTATES THAT ALL BLACK PEOPLE LIE, CHEAT AND STEAL. AND THAT BLACK PEOPLE ARE GUILTY OF ANY ACCUSATION OR SPECULATION OF ANY CRIME OF WHICH THEY ARE ACCUSED OF, UNTIL PROVEN INNOCENT, (BEYOND) WITHOUT ANY QUESTION OF DOUBT.

THE CONFESSED WHITE SUPREMACIST DYLANN ROOF HAS BECOME A SUPER HERO OF WHITE SUPREMACY --- NOW REFERRED TO AS SAINT DYLANN ROOF

NOW, TO ADD TO THE INJURY THAT BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER, ACCORDING TO OUR SYSTEM OF JUSTICE IN THE IDEOLOGY OF WHITE SUPREMACY LAW. THE KILLING OR MAIMING OF BLACK AMERICANS (PEOPLE) IS NOT A CRIME. SO, WE, (BLACK AMERICANS) MUST SUFFER, FEEL AND ENDURE THE EXCRUCIATING PAIN OF THE KILLING OF 9 INNOCENT BLACK AMERICAN PEOPLE, SIMPLY BECAUSE THE COLOR OF THEIR SKIN WAS BLACK. THESE RACIST, SENSELESS, UNWARRANTED KILLINGS, BLACK MURDERS, OF OUR FELLOW BLACK AMERICANS IS ABOMINABLE, DESPICABLE, AND INHUMAN. AND, THEY CAN NO LONGER BE TOLERATED HERE IN AMERICA. BUT IN THE MEANTIME, WE MUST SIT BACK AND WATCH THE CORRUPT, RIGGED, RACIST SYSTEM DECEITFULLY DEFEND, VALIDIFY, AND JUSTIFY THE BRUTAL, CRUEL MURDERS (BLACK DEATHS) OF OUR BLACK LOVED ONES. BASED UPON THE FALSE STEREOTYPE BLACK IMAGE OF BLACK INFERIORITY, ACCORDING TO THE IDEOLOGY OF THE WHITE SUPREMACY LAW: THAT BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER. YET, HOWEVER, REMEMBER DYLANN ROOF, THE CONFESSED WHITE SUPREMACIST, SUPER HERO WHO KILLED 9 INNOCENT BLACK FELLOW AMERICANS. NOW THEIR TAX DOLLARS (BLACK AMERICANS) WILL NOW BE USED TO TAKE CARE OF THE WHITE SUPREMACIST, SUPER HERO DYLANN ROOF FOR THE NEXT FORTY TO FIFTY YEARS, TO FEED, CLOTHE, AND HOUSE DYLANN ROOF, HEALTH-WISE, POLITICAL-WISE, RELIGIOUS DEDICATION AND COMMITMENT TO HIS WHITE SUPREMACY BELIEFS AND SERVICES. WHITE SUPREMACIST MURDERER, SUPER HERO, KILLING 9 INNOCENT BLACK AMERICANS TO BECOME SAINT DYLANN ROOF IS TO BE REWARDED, NOT TO BE EXECUTED. SO IN REGARD TO HIS SO-CALLED REDUCE LIFE SENTENCE, IF THE WHITE SUPREMACIST, WHITE POWER STRUCTURE SO DESIRES TO KEEP THEIR WHITE SUPREMACIST SUPER HERO DYLANN ROOF LOCKED UP FOR ANY LENGTH OF TIME, IT IS ENTIRELY UP TO THEM (THE WHITE POWER STRUCTURE). AFTER ALL, HE ONLY KILLED AND MURDERED 9 SHIFTLESS, WORTHLESS, AND NO ACCOUNT BLACK AMERICAN PEOPLE, WHO’S LIVES DON’T MATTER, ACCORDING TO THE LAW (WHITE SUPREMACY LAW). HOWEVER, WHATEVER THE TERM OF HIS INCARCERATION MAY OR MAY NOT BE, FOR OUR WHITE SUPREMACIST, SUPER HERO SAINT DYLANN ROOF, EITHER WAY IT GIVES OUR SUPER HERO, DYLANN ROOF AMPLE TIME TO RECRUIT MORE WHITE SUPREMACIST MEMBERS AND TO TRAIN THEM TO STAND UP FOR THE IDEOLOGY OF WHITE SUPREMACY AND TO UPHOLD THE DOCTRINE OF WHITE SUPREMACY LAW THAT BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER.

WE THE PEOPLE, MY FELLOW AMERICANS, MUST ESTABLISH (MAKE) A BLACK LIVES MATTER LAW… BY LAW. ESTABLISH THE LAW, NOT BY FORCE, NOT BY RHETORIC, SYMPATHY OR EMPATHY, NOT BY FRAUD, TRICKERY OR DECEPTION, BUT BY LEGISLATIVE LAW. THE COLD BLOODED FIRST DEGREE MURDER OF GEORGE FLOYD BY FOUR WHITE EX POLICE MEN, NOW AWAITING TRIAL, SEEN AND WITNESS ON THE UNBELIEVABLE, HEART WRENCHING 8 MINUTES AND FORTY SIX SECONDS FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE MAKING OF GEORGE FLOYD BY THE KNEE ON THE NECK, BARBARIC, INHUMAN, BRUTAL, UNJUST TAKING OF A HUMAN LIFE FROM A FELLOW HUMAN BEING. BY THE VERY PEOPLE, WHO ARE SUPPOSED TO PROTECT HUMAN LIFE IN OUR COMMUNITY, THE POLICE OFFICERS. HOWEVER, THE FOUR WHITE EX POLICE OFFICERS CHARGED IN THIS GHASTLY, VICIOUS, HORRIFIC, BARBARIC, BRUTAL, RACIST, COLD BLOODED, MURDER OF GEORGE FLOYD EVOKED AN UNPRECEDENTED INTERNATIONAL OUTCRY OF DENOUNCING THIS UNJUST, DESPICABLE, RACIST MURDER IN PROTESTORS AND DEMONSTRATORS AROUND THE WORLD, PEACEFULLY HITTING THE STREETS IN A HOLY PROVIDENTIAL DEMAND FOR JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD. PEOPLE OF ALL RACES, CREEDS, COLORS, GENDERS, AND RELIGIONS, PEACEFULLY MARCHING AND DEMONSTRATING TOGETHER, UNANIMOUSLY DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD. THUS, GEORGE FLOYD’S UNJUST MURDER AND RACIST DEATH BECOMES THE RIBBON OF HOLY JUSTICE, FOR HUMANITY, AND IF JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD PREVAILS, THAT HOLY RIBBON OF JUSTICE CAN TIE AMERICA, LIBERTY, EQUALITY, JUSTICE AND FREEDOM, HUMANITY AND DEMOCRACY TOGETHER; ONE LAND UNDER GOD, INDIVISIBLE WITH LIBERTY, EQUALITY, JUSTICE AND FREEDOM FOR ALL OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.

WHITE SUPREMACY DICTATES THAT BLACK PEOPLE ARE INFERIOR. BLACK PEOPLE ARE LAZY, SHIFTLESS, WORTHLESS AND NO ACCOUNT ACCORDING TO THE IDEOLOGY OF THE WHITE SUPREMACY HATE, FEAR, VIOLENCE AND CONTROL SYSTEM. WHITE SUPREMACIST DYLANN ROOF HAS BECOME A SUPER HERO OF WHITE SUPREMACY – REFERRED TO AS SAINT DYLANN ROOF.

NOW, TO ADD TO THE INJURY THAT BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER ACCORDING TO OUR SYSTEM OF THE IDEOLOGY OF WHITE SUPREMACY, REMEMBER DYLANN ROOF.

THE CONFESSED WHITE SUPREMACIST MURDERER OF (9) NINE INNOCENT BLACK (AFRICAN) AMERICAN PEOPLE, AT A PRAYER MEETING AT THE EMANUEL AFRICAN METHODIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH IN CHARLESTON SOUTH CAROLINA. WHO CONFESSED TO THE REASON AND CAUSE FOR THE KILLING OF THESE 9 INNOCENT BLACK AMERICANS WAS TO INITIATE A RACE WAR BETWEEN THE WHITE AMERICAN PEOPLE, AND THE BLACK AMERICAN PEOPLE. HE WAS THE FIRST WHITE SUPREMACIST IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA, TO BE TRIED AND CONVICTED FOR THE KILLING OF BLACK AMERICAN PEOPLE, AND THEN FEDERALLY SENTENCED TO THE DEATH PENALTY FOR HIS MURDEROUS SLAUGHTER OF THE 9 INNOCENT BLACK AMERICAN PEOPLE. HOWEVER, THE FIRST TRIED AND CONVICTED WHITE SUPREMACIST SENTENCE OF JUSTICE (DEATH), FOR THE KILLING OF THE NINE (9) INNOCENT BLACK AMERICANS DID NOT PREVAIL… WHY?

BECAUSE BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER, ACCORDING TO THE IDEOLOGY OF WHITE SUPREMACY. THE SYSTEM OF WHICH WE ARE BEING GOVERNED BY/UNDER. SO THE WHITE SUPREMACIST POWER STRUCTURE INTERVENED AND DIABOLICALLY REDUCE HIS FEDERAL DEATH SENTENCE TO A SO CALLED LIFE IMPRISONMENT WITHOUT PAROLE SENTENCE.

NOW, TO ADD INSULT TO THE INJURY, THAT BLACK LIVE DON’T MATTER, THE BLACK AMERICAN’S TAX DOLLARS WILL BE USED TO TAKE CARE OF THE CONFESSED WHITE SUPREMACIST MURDERER, DYLANN ROOF FOR THE NEXT FORTY TO FIFTY YEARS, GIVING DYLANN ROOF AMPLE TIME TO RECRUIT AND TO TRAIN MORE WHITE SUPREMACIST MEMBERS TO STAND UP FOR THE IDEOLOGY OF WHITE SUPREMACY AND UPHOLD THE DOCTRINES OF WHITE SUPREMACY THAT BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER.

WE THE PEOPLE, MY FELLOW AMERICANS, MUST MAKE (ESTABLISH) BLACK LIVES MATTER, BY LAW. ESTABLISHED NOT BY FORCE, NOT BY RHETORIC, NOT BY FRAUD OR DECEPTION, BUT BY LEGISLATIVE LAW. A GEORGE FLOYD BLACK LIVES MATTER LAW.

A nation’s greatest resource are its people… A people’s greatest resource are their children… People are my most important asset!!! We the people, lets come together. All for each and each for all. Working together works!!!

May the blessings of St. Francis be upon our president:

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

Where there is sadness, joy.

Almighty God, we Americans humbly pray to you to bless us with a peaceful transition of government and that nobody gets hurt in the process. Heavenly Father, please bless us with the guidance, the direction and the ways and means in which we, as Americans, can unite and become ONE AMERICA…touching the heart of President Donald J. Trump and enabling him to fulfill his promise and commitment to be President to ALL THE PEOPLE, while Making America Great Again. I ask and pray in the name of Jesus Christ, My Lord AND Savior….Amen!

Don King

God Bless America

God Bless the American People

God Bless President Donald J. Trump

God Bless our Military, men and women the Vanguard of our Nation

God Bless our Veterans

God Bless the Fallen but not Forgotten Heroes

1 Corinthians 16:13 “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.”

Only in America

Don King