“Black Mamba” Remembered ~ Locals Reflect

Shaker Heights’ head coach and principal of Woodbury Elementary, Danny Young says, “I will miss everything that Kobe stood for. He was a champion, brother, teammate, father, husband, leader, mentor, coach, and motivator. God's word says in the Treasury of Scripture the following in 2 Corinthians 5:8 " We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord!

In the midst of the awful tragedy of losing a legend like Kobe and his daughter GiGi and the other victims, we can rest assured he is in a better place with our Savior-Jesus Christ! Let's continue to lift up Kobe's wife, daughters, family and friends as well as the other victim’s family and friends. #RIPMamba

Former South High stand-out now Director of Another Level Basketball Jonathan Burge says, “ It’s been a rough couple of days since hearing about the tragedy that claimed the lives of Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers. I will continue to pray for the loved ones of all who lost their lives in the tragic incident on Sunday. It’s been hard. I’ve felt such a loss and difficulty accepting this reality. Some people just seem larger than life and Kobe was one of those people…I’ve idolized Kobe for so long…in the beginning I idolized his “Mamba Mentality” and elite athletic abilities, but as time passed I began to idolize the type of man he was…the type of husband and father. I always respected that Kobe was a man of faith, that fact is some consolation knowing that his Mambacita are in God’s loving and healing arms. Many others and I turn to God even more heavily, when tragedy strikes asking for understanding, seeking hope and peace in the midst of heartbreak. Although we feel such immense pain on Earth, Kobe, Gianna and all who lost their lives are with the creator, they no longer feel pain…only peace.

Kobe was a hero to so many and he affected so many people. Kobe was the type of athlete with influence that transcended the basketball world…people wanted to apply that “Mamba Mentality” to so many aspects of their lives achieve success in numerous ways…outside of sports. Kobe will never be forgotten…when I feel like I need that extra push to keep going…I’ll think of Kobe and feel inspired. Kobe will live on through so many people; he will always be a legend. As for me I’ll always keep that “Mamba Mentality” and hold my loved ones a little closer tonight and always”.