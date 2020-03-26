CORONAVIRUS SHUTS DOWN OHIO ELECTIONS

March 26, 2020

Min. Dale Edwards, Executive Director

 

SECRETARY OF STATE FRANK LAROSE SPEAKS

 

According to AP, Ohio Department of Health Director, Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, ordered polls closed prior to the Ohio Primary Election declaring a health emergency. Governor Mike DeWine said this action was necessary to prevent further spreading of the pandemic virus.
Governor DeWine, exercised his power to keep people safe, concurring with the State Health Director put forth an order closing the polls, for health reasons alone.

 

At press time Call and Post goes one on one with Secretary of State, Frank LaRose. LaRose emphasized that the Federal Center for Disease Control (CDC), State health departments, Cuyahoga County health departments and health experts, from across the country were unanimous in reducing the maximum number of people in a group setting from 100 down to 50. He said it would not be safe for that amount of people to be together and would increase the spread of the coronavirus.

 

The Secretary of State explained to me in the beginning of the month, Governor DeWine told people with diminished immune systems to avoid contact with other people and those people over the age of 65 years of age to stay home.

 

Approximately 20 percent of Ohio voters are over the age of 65 and he stated, “an election that disenfranchises 20 percent of the population is not a legitimate election, it would have harmed people.”
Secretary LaRose then ordered elections pushed forward to June 2, in an effort to allow Democrats to get their delegates to go to the Democratic convention.  In addition, this date allows Ohio voters to cast a vote by mail until June 2, 2020.

 

An Ohio voter may request a mail in ballot from this date until May 26, 2020 and the ballot must be cast by June 2, 2020. Secretary Larose closed stating this procedure protects the health of voters and the integrity of our elections. Visit www.ohiosos.gov/coronafacts for more information.
 

