HELP SAVE AMERICA - HELP SAVE THE WORLD

Now the time has come for this nation to fulfill its promise…

Forgiveness, Redemption, Conversion, Faith…

President Donald Trump loves his country…America…and he loves the American people; he is loyal to his country and its people.

“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:13

Loyalty is more than words; true loyalty will result in actions. Action is what President Trump is giving to ‘We the People,’…he lives, loves and breathes loyalty.



“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32

“Racism is a sin for which we have never been atoned. It is a grave injustice that must be addressed before we can ever truly move forward as one Nation.” – Kirk Douglas



CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

My fellow Americans, we the people, are being consumed by the predictions and prognostications of the coronavirus. This global coronavirus is the top narrative story around the world. But, especially here in America. The Lord God is speaking to we the people, telling us to get our country together. We are a divided Nation, and it has been said: A Nation divided against itself cannot stand. – Abraham Lincoln.

We the people, my fellow Americans, friend and foe alike, have a unanimous consensus of agreement that our system is corrupt. A corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system of violence and control. Whose establishment form of government created a rejection movement by we the people. While we the people, are being consumed by apprehension, fear and death narratives created by our ignorance of the coronavirus epidemic. We must not forget the corrupt, rigged system of sin and darkness, which probably brought the pandemic coronavirus about. “God works in mysterious ways, his wonders to be performed.”

Only our spiritually touched, God-sent President Donald J. Trump, proposed a cure and change, “We are going to create a whole new system, and we are going to take this system apart.” “I want to make America great again.” “America First!!!” Let us reflect and revisit Call & Post article September 19, 2018.



September 19, 2018

THERE IS NO WINNER IN A NUCLEAR EXCHANGE.

THERE IS NO WINNER IN A NUCLEAR WAR.

The corrupt, rigged system is the enemy, my fellow Americans… Not our spiritually touched President Donald J. Trump.

What we the people, are experiencing today, the onslaught of purple propaganda, anti-Trump hatred and the negative assault of condemnation and vilification against any friend, associate or appointee of President Trump. This should come as no surprise to we the people, the Call & Post prognosticated and predicted these sordid, unsavory actions which are taking place now, would be taking (forth coming) place in the Call & Post articles July 26, 2017 and September 20, 2017, which the Call & Post will reprint to confirm its predictions.

The suffering of President Trump, of all sorts of vilifications, roadblocks, sinister schemes and devious tactics and plots to stop and destroy President Trump and his presidency, my fellow citizens, comes as no surprise. The Call & Post through faith in the spirit have revealed and predicted to we the people, every diabolical sinister ploy to be perpetrated against our spiritually touched President by the corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system.

In the carrying out of its mandate: to stop and destroy President Trump, to stop and destroy President Trump’s family, to stop and destroy the “will” of we the people’s rejection movement against the establishment’s corrupt form of government, stop and destroy any and all friends, associates and appointments made by President Trump.

Thus, the launching of the corrupt, rigged system’s purple propaganda campaign against President Trump.

“A lie told once remains a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth.” – Joseph Goebbels

“If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself.” – Joseph Goebbels

The double standard media’s lies, distortions of truth, falsehoods and bias, bigoted and prejudice form of reporting is in the process of doing just that, repeating the lie over and over and over again. Then the master of propaganda Hilter’s Joseph Goebbels, minister of propaganda, goes on to say “propaganda work best when those who are being manipulated are confident they are acting on their own free will.”

Therein lies our problem we the people, the media doesn’t realize that they are being manipulated by this ingenious remarkable, corrupt system, they (the media) actually believe in what they are propagating against President Trump under the false pretense guise of democracy.

Thus, we the people, become the victims of this detrimental onslaught of destructive believable propaganda against President Trump, who is fighting against the corrupt, rigged system on we the people’s behalf. Only to be targeted by hate as the enemy of we the people. This is the secret of propaganda (according to the master of propaganda: “those who are to be persuaded by it should be completely immersed in the ideas of the propaganda, without ever noticing that they are being immersed in it.” – Joseph Goebbels)

So you see, my fellow Americans, this remarkable, corrupt, rigged system has done a phenomenal job on our media. And our ill-fated, misconstrued media has done a fantastic, devastating job to our spiritually touched President, Donald J. Trump. Our job, my fellow Americans, is to nullify the fantastic job, done against President Trump, by bringing forth the truth from the sin of oppressive darkness to the righteous light of liberty and equality.



PEACE NOT WAR, IS THE ANSWER!!!



May the blessings of St. Francis be upon our President:

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

Where there is sadness, joy.

Almighty God, we Americans humbly pray to you to bless us with a peaceful transition of government and that nobody gets hurt in the process. Heavenly Father, please bless us with the guidance, the direction and the ways and means in which we, as Americans, can unite and become ONE AMERICA…touching the heart of President Donald J. Trump and enabling him to fulfill his promise and commitment to be President to ALL THE PEOPLE, while Making America Great Again. I ask and pray in the name of Jesus Christ, My Lord and Savior….Amen!



God Bless the American People

God Bless President Donald J. Trump

God Bless our Military, men and women the Vanguard of our Nation

God Bless our Veterans

God Bless the Fallen but not Forgotten Heroes

1 Corinthians 16:13 “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.”

Only in America

Don King

JULY 26, 2017

Breaking News



Now the time has come for this nation to fulfill its promise

I love President Donald J. Trump... He has been touched by the spirit of the Lord. President Donald J. Trump has reawakened the spirit of America. When government is unaccountable to the voters, it lacks their consent. President Trump's Movement and the will of ‘We the people,’ in our rejection of this corrupt, rigged system’s establishment form of government illustrates the will of ‘We the People,’ loud and very clear. President Trump's fight against this corrupt system for change and replacement comes through resoundingly clear in our undeniable quest for Liberty, Justice, Equality, Freedom and Peace for all the American people.

President Trump has enlightened us to the fact that the people's consent, “the consent of the governed” is the linchpin and bedrock of popular government in America. While the anti-Trump forces are viciously trying to stop and destroy President Trump, his family and his staunch supporters, he, President Trump is busy educating ‘We the People,’ through public opinion as to what the will of ‘We the People,’ is up against in dealing with this evil, corrupt, rigged, sexist, and racist system of white supremacy and control; where white woman are considered inferior and own property as are African American / people of color considered inferior and owned property. The curse of slavery is on the back of America…

The curse of gender racism, the white women’s enslavement is on the back of America. Any legislator, black or white, that wants to keep this inhumane system (cause) is un-American.

And so my fellow Americans, let us thank God for His blessings to America of patriot Donald J. Trump... now American Patriotic President Donald J. Trump, who's fearless, brave, courageous and bold leadership in taking on the corrupt system and taking the power back from Washington DC and putting it, the power, back into the hands of We the People, the American people.

The evil, corrupt, rigged, sexist and racist system of white supremacy and control is the enemy of America…not President Trump. A system that considers the white woman inferior and owned property, a system that considers African American / people of color inferior and owned property. A system which makes right wrong and wrong right is the very real enemy of America. Not our patriotic American President Donald J. Trump!

President Trump has taken on this corrupt rigged system like nobody else could or would on behalf of the American people.



What time is it? Trump time!

The Left Outs: white women and the African Americans, please come together and take heed, come together and join the president in his tireless revolutionary movement for change and replacement of the corrupt rigged establishments system which continues in its manipulation of divisiveness, bigotry and discrimination by utilizing deceitful language, lies, false promises, untruths, distortions of the truth and unkept promises in order to pit the people against one another with their uncalled-for cries of impeachment, Russian collusion and Russian interference overshadows any and all positive actions of the Trump presidency. We must come together, join the Trump Revolution and fight together against this corrupt and ingenious rigged system of control.

White supremacy dictates: no matter what you say or do, the symbol of White Supremacy rules over you, 3/5 human is your clue, Black Codes law is just for you... upheld and enforced with impunity... no consequences for any assault is your lot. It tells the story without a doubt; why you must be left out... the white woman too, just like you... inferior owned property... That to be true, must be left out too.



Friendship and Loyalty

Friendship and loyalty is a way of life for our honest, transparent, dedicated and patriotic, President Donald J. Trump. One of President Trump's first appointees was Senator Jeff Sessions as the Attorney General. An appointment that the president received brutal criticism for from all the civil rights groups in the country; the NAACP, the SCLC and the ACLU condemned the appointment and all freedom-loving Libertarians joined in the rebuke and apprehension regarding Mr. Sessions’ appointment. Attorney General Sessions’ home state of Alabama has the oldest racist state constitution in the world, (this is their sixth Constitution, it was adopted in 1901 and is still valid and in existence today).

“WHITE SUPREMACY BY LAW”

From the Alabama Constitutional Convention 1901

“But if we would have white supremacy, we must establish it by law--not by force or fraud. If you teach your boy that it is right to buy a vote, it is an easy step for him to learn to use money to bribe or corrupt officials or trustees of any class. If you teach your boy that it is right to steal votes, it is an easy step for him to believe that it is right to steal whatever he may need or greatly desire. The results of such an influence will enter every branch of society, it will reach your bank cashiers, and affect positions of trust in every department; it will ultimately enter your courts, and affect the administrations of justice.”

-John B. Knox, President of the Alabama Constitution Convention-

Jeff Sessions was taught racist law, lived in a racist environment with racist attitudes; racist daily living behavior and he became the Top Cop, the Attorney General of Alabama, for supporting and upholding such a racist Constitution and enforcing their racist laws.

Yet, in spite of the bombardment of withering criticism in regard to Jeff Sessions’ racist past, because he was loyal to Donald J. Trump in the presidential campaign and the first US Senator to endorse candidate Trump, President Trump stood up for his loyalty to him in spite of the vicious criticism from every civil rights organization in the United States along with every freedom-loving American. This led to President

Trump being slandered, called a racist, Hitler, a tyrant, a dictator and a traitor. But, he took a stand, made a decision to stand by his political friend and loyal advocate and appointed him as the Top Cop as Attorney General for the nation under his presidency for change based upon the theory that if Sessions were touched by the spirit of the Lord and Divine interposition… he could do more to help correct the racist unjust laws and conditions because he would be better equipped to bring about the necessary changes in the unjust laws and their unjust enforcement by knowing the system thoroughly in order to make America great again. Just as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appointed Hugo Black, a member of the Klu Klux Klan, to the Supreme Court and when Justice Black put on his black robe of office, he was touched by the spirit and rendered just decisions after resigning from the Klan.



Now is the time for this country to fulfill its promise

A friend stands with a friend and when a friend takes on a job, united, their friendship, unity and togetherness protects the right of the cause sought. “Liberty, Justice and fair play,” as well as strengthening the friendship. But, when trouble comes, the risk runs high, and the crisis arises, a friend doesn't recuse himself from the battle at hand. A real friend sticks closer than a brother that's what President Trump did with Sessions. However, unfortunately, Sessions was not reciprocal in stand-up loyalty with him (President Trump). “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor; if either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.” Ecclesiastes 4:9-10

But in this crisis, Trump found himself all alone…Sessions should have been there by his side, not to cover-up or protect wrong doing, but to insure truth with fair play, with objective and impartial actions to insure and to protect truth.

“Truth crushed to earth shall rise again.”-- William Cullen Bryant

“No lie can live forever.” - Thomas Carlyle

The road to Liberty has never been smooth. Remember the Alamo!!!

When the risks were soaring to the ultimate decisions, and while Jim Bowie, Davy Crockett and Colonel Travis didn't agree on the battle strategies they did not recuse themselves from the battle. There is always a blessing in every trial… find the blessing; they did: they found the blessings of Liberty!

WE CAN NO LONGER AFFORD THE LUXURY OF DIVISIVENESS; IT IS A PRICE MUCH- MUCH TOO HIGH FOR US TO PAY.

SO, LET’S UNITE TOGETHER IN ONE VOICE AND ELIMINATE THIS CORRUPT, RIGGED SYSTEM AND WORK TOGETHER FOR A BETTER AMERICA…WORKING TOGETHER WORKS!!!



Don King

God Bless America

God Bless the American People

God Bless President Donald J. Trump

God Bless our Military, men and women the Vanguard of our Nation

God Bless our Veterans

God Bless the Fallen but not Forgotten Heroes

1 Corinthians 16:13 “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.”

Only in America

Don King

September 20, 2017



“No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is of me, saith the LORD.” Isaiah 54:17

My fellow Americans, our spiritually touched leader, President Trump, has called out, exposed and challenged the crooked, evil, corrupt, rigged, sexist and racist system of White Supremacy HATE, violence and control on behalf of ‘We the People,’ the American people and has proposed change and replacement of this evil, corrupt system. “We are going to create a whole new system and we will take this system apart.” “I want to make America great again.” “America First!” - President Donald J. Trump

My fellow citizens, ‘We the People,’ the American people, comprised of all races, colors and religions must recognize, appreciate and respect the meaning of those cosmic and profound words. All lovers of Liberty, all lovers of Freedom, all lovers of President Trump, all haters of President Trump, all Independents, all doubters, distrusters and non-believers must come to grips with the reality, that this is a REVOLUTIONARY MOVEMENT of ‘We the People,’ the American people and we must put aside our differences and unite to restore the organic fundamental principles of Liberty, Justice, Equality, Freedom and Peace back into the hands of ‘We the People,’ the American people.

This movement is not about Trump per se, this movement is all about taking back our country America, along with the founding principles of Liberty, from an evil, corrupt, rigged, sexist and racist system’s way of life and then restoring the founding principles of Liberty back into the hands of ‘We the People,’ governed by the consent of the governed. President Trump, our spiritually touched leader with Divine intervention and the WILL of ‘We the People,’ chose him to lead our revolutionary struggle to take back our Liberty.

My fellow Americans, let us not get confused. Our evil, corrupt, rigged and racist way of life system is our problem …not that of our spiritually touched, WILL of ‘We the People’s,’ choice President Donald J. Trump. And I might also add that there is no other politician in America, who would have the intestinal fortitude (the GUTS), to take on this awesomely formidable and powerfully corrupt system like President Trump has on behalf of the American people without fear. Courageously fighting the corrupt racist system to take the power from Washington D.C. and restore that power back into the hands of the American people.

Yet, this awesomely powerful racist and corrupt system paints President Trump as America’s problem and then makes it believable through the bias media’s purple propaganda campaign against him.

Ask yourself America, how did Donald J. Trump become our president??? The corrupt establishment was against him, the elites, from both parties – Republican and Democrats were against him. The politicians were against him. The Super PACs were against him, the Lobbyists were against him, the Special Interest Groups were against him and the pharmaceutical companies were against him. The powerful media was against him and all of the political experts and political scientists predicted he would lose. All of the TV chatterboxes prognosticated his ultimate defeat; all the TV anchors, other than FOX Network’s Sean Hannity, predicted eminent doom and defeat for Trump on November 8, 2016 election for president.

Yet, despite all of the above, a united force of opposition by the powerfully corrupt system and its politicians, Donald J. Trump won a landslide victory!!! How do you, Mr. and Mrs. America, account for that miraculous victory?

My fellow American citizens, please stop, pause, reflect and think on this would-be impossible victory. Almighty God is speaking to you, telling you in no uncertain terms, that the spiritually touched Donald J. Trump is not America’s problem, but that the evil, corrupt system of racism is America’s problem.

Yet, even with the corrupt, rigged and powerful system’s overzealous campaign and the insurmountable odds against him, Trump snatched victory out of the jaws of defeat and won a landslide victory.

HOW?...WHY?...

"With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible." Matthew 19:26

Only through the WILL of ‘We the People’s,’ prayers to the Almighty for Donald J. Trump to be elected president and the Lord willed it so. Thus overcoming monumental influence against him. Trump became the 45th president of the United States of America, validating what President George Washington said: “Influence is not government.”

Never underestimate the power of God and the WILL of ‘We the People,’ however, ‘We the People,’ the American people, must unite and come together and join the Revolutionary Movement for change and replacement of this crooked, evil, corrupt and racist system. We cannot afford to allow ourselves to be continually confidence into believing that President Trump is our problem through the corrupt system’s ability to manipulate public opinion. We must learn to separate truth from fiction. We must hold President Trump responsible and accountable for his actions. However, ‘We the People,’ must not confuse the profound issues of our Founding Principles of Liberty, with issues of much less importance to us regarding our spiritually touched leader’s personality and reactionary sayings…which this remarkable corrupt system skillfully manipulates, with deceitful language, to shape public opinion and paint the president as unfit to be president and personally blame him for every sordid and anti-American sinister action that takes place in America and the world.

‘We the People,’ must never underestimate the corrupt system’s ingenious capability to make wrong right and right wrong, while never forgetting the undeniable fact that this remarkable, ingenious, corrupt form of racism and control has been around for four-hundred years before Donald J. Trump was even conceived and it is fantastically successful at pitting the American people against one another, considering the white woman as inferior and owned property and the poor white people as ignorant and inferior and they consider the entire Black Race and people of color as slaves, inferior and owned property.

‘We the People,’ the American people, must be ever vigilant and never forget that the corrupt rigged system’s denial of rights, the Founding Principles and the total rejection of the corrupt system’s establishment form of a crooked government is the fact which led to ‘We the People’s,’ prayers to the Lord for help to relieve them from the pain and suffering of this tyranny form of government. The Lord

heard ‘We the People’s,’ prayers. Thus, He answered our prayers and sent us Donald J. Trump to lead the Movement and fight the good fight in our battle to take back our Liberty and restore our Founding Principles back into the hands of ‘We the People.’ Now, ‘We the People,’ that is just what our brave, courageous and bold President Donald J. Trump has undertaken the task to do and said so in his inauguration speech. But, ‘We the People,’ must join him in the battle with unwavering loyalty and unequivocally strong support, to achieve our goal of victory.

However, to do so, we must recognize all the facts and issues that will confront us in this noble effort, then, put these facts and issues in proper perspective and rationally address them accordingly.

First: Any system that can contradict the organic principle of Liberty, Equality, Freedom, Justice and Peace, but at the same time, while making the people think, believe and act as if they are actually working in support of such fundamental principles upon which this great nation, America, was founded upon: Liberty, Equality, Freedom, Justice and Peace. That is why President Trump pledged to take this system apart. He began that process in November 2016.

Second: But, what is more remarkable, ingenious and even more astounding, mind baffling, incredulous and unbelievable is that this corrupt system enslaves the white woman while at the same time preaching White Supremacy, liberty, freedom and equality for the white race except for the white woman and the poor white people.

Now the time has come for this nation to fulfill its promise

“Now the Lord is the Spirit and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” 2 Corinthians 3:17

Third: My fellow Americans, we must come to grips with the truth and reality…not the lies and falsehoods. We must put an end to this war between ourselves… ‘We the People’ vs. ‘We the People’… The corrupt system has ingeniously maneuvered us into fighting each other, not against, but for the contradiction of our Founding Principles while at the same time believing, under false pretense, that we are fighting for the restoration of our Founding Principles while flagrantly blaming President Trump for the contradictions and confusion in our denial of such principles. We must first acknowledge the error of our beliefs and false judgments in order to correct them. We must search out the truth and hold the corrupt system accountable and responsible for its devious actions. Then, with enlightened thinking, clearly place the cause and blame where it should be…on the corrupt rigged system.

“For the law of the Spirit of Life has set you free in Christ Jesus from the law of sin and death.” Romans 8:2

Now the time has come for this nation to fulfill its promise

President Donald J. Trump, our spiritually touched, God-sent leader is a winner; a non-politician, anti-establishment, outsider who is an uncontrollable and unpredictable leader; a fearless and brave warrior who cannot be bought, bribed, intimidated or coerced. What you see is what you get. He tells it like it is…promises made, promises kept. He is ‘We the People’s,’ God-sent Gideon, with the sword of truth and the shield of righteousness to fight the blood stained battle for Liberty on ‘We the People’s,’ behalf…to make America great again.

However, the evil, corrupt, rigged, sexist and racist system remains ever vigilant in its efforts to stop and destroy President Trump and the WILL of ‘We the People’s’ Revolutionary Movement.

‘We the People,’ the American people, must be ever cognizant of that fact. ‘We the people,’ must be alert, armed with intelligence, wisdom and understanding in order to decipher and analyze every shrewd, sinister and diabolical move made by our remarkable, ingenious crooked, evil corrupt system; such as wisely understanding the corrupt system’s template and design for the destiny of our spiritually touched President Donald J. Trump. However, ‘We the people,’ must be ever vigilant and alert to not falling for the evil corrupt system’s ‘trickeration’ nor believing in the corrupt system’s negative purple propaganda assault against President Trump. The evil corrupt system has cunningly and shrewdly designed a template of destiny for President Trump by utilizing lies, doubt, distrust, lack of effective leadership and their belief that he is unfit to be president dialogue. Which ‘We the People,’ must not fall for….

The destiny of President Trump template according to the crooked, evil, corrupt and racist system

Mr. President:

• If you run…the system will shoot you;

• If you walk…the system will club you;

• If you bend over…the system will sit on you;

• If you lie down and prostrate yourself…the system will walk on you, stomp on you and kick you;

• If you do nothing…then the system will find you guilty of every false allegation, accusation and crime the system can think of charging you with;

• If you do something good…then the system will hold you in contempt and condemn you for your traitorous actions; and

• If you do something bad…then the system will excoriate you, vilify and viciously criticize you tenfold and paint you as a shiftless, worthless and a no account president…a candidate for impeachment.

However, my fellow Americans, we cannot…no, we must not…allow ourselves to become a party to this obscene template on the tree of corruption (the system) and we must not allow this diseased fruit to contaminate the WILL of ‘We the People,’ any longer. We must join together and unite in our unwavering love and loyalty to President Donald J. Trump and the battle for our Liberty and to make America great again.

It is significant to note my fellow Americans, that our God-sent, spiritually touched leader whose love and loyalty to America and the American people is rare, unique and wonderful.

America First!!!

President Trump has put himself, his beloved family and his staunch supporters in harm’s way to substantiate his vow America First and to fulfill his pledge and promise to make America great again. Also, his staunch supporters, such as I am, whose unwavering love and loyalty is to our country first and to the American people, in my unequivocal belief of a better America for ALL the American people.

Yet, the corrupt system is very actively and skillfully igniting the Trump haters, the color haters and the gender haters by misguided emotionalism and hate filled violence and by instigated agitation and skillfully maneuvering them into vituperative calumniation of name calling people like myself ;‘house Negro, sell out coon, Uncle Tom, spineless Uncle Tom sellout for supporting Trump, hurling threats and bricks through the windows while not realizing the temporary template today for President Trump’s destiny is and has been, the permanent template destiny of all of the Black people/people of color in America according to the evil corrupt system.

Because our courageous, fearless, brave and bold leader Donald J. Trump, we have a heaven sent opportunity to change and replace the evil, corrupt system of racism, bigotry and discrimination in the land of the free and the home of the brave…America First!

Like Harriet Tubman said, “I only have two choices liberty or death.”

Don King

God Bless America

God Bless the American People

God Bless President Donald J. Trump

God Bless our Military, men and women the Vanguard of our Nation

God Bless our Veterans

God Bless the Fallen but not Forgotten Heroes

1 Corinthians 16:13 “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.”

Only in America

Don King

