HELP SAVE AMERICA - HELP SAVE THE WORLD

Now the time has come for this nation to fulfill its promise…



Forgiveness, Redemption, Conversion, Faith…



President Donald Trump loves his country…America…and he loves the American people; he is loyal to his country and its people.



“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:13



Loyalty is more than words; true loyalty will result in actions. Action is what President Trump is giving to ‘We the People,’…he lives, loves and breathes loyalty.



“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32



“Racism is a sin for which we have never been atoned. It is a grave injustice that must be addressed before we can ever truly move forward as one Nation.” – Kirk Douglas



My fellow Americans, we must join President Trump in the fight against the corrupt, rigged system, and we must act now. Join the battle for our freedom. It is strange, but it is true, that we the people have to talk themselves into fighting for their own rights, their own liberty and equality – justice and freedom. We all agree, friend and foe alike, that the corrupt, rigged system is wrong… corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist, white supremacist hate, violence and controlled by the ideology of white supremacy, under the false guise of democracy. While in reality, the system’s establishment form of government contradicts the Constitution and violates the founding principles of liberty, equality, justice, freedom and peace. The fundamental, founding principles of which the new nation, conceived in liberty, was founded upon.



Yet, while we the people, are rejecting the perpetuated actuality of the unconstitutional acts and deed and the violations of the founding principles of which the new nation was founded upon. And the outright denial of the God-given unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, to we the people. Yet, the crooked, corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system’s false democracy continues to prevail under the rigged guise of democracy. Why? Because the remarkable, crooked, ingenious, corrupt, rigged system was conceived in masterful racism, the ideology of white supremacy hate, violence and control, with a remarkable awesome power and a cunning, rigged system, an ingeniously put together system with the incredulous capability of making right to be believed as wrong, and making wrong to be believed as right, which never accepts any blame for its crooked, shrewd methods, its deceitful practices, and its vile, bigoted, prejudice actions and deeds. The time to act is now, in spite of the pandemic coronavirus, which the corrupt, rigged system is blaming President Trump for its advent (it’s happening), meanwhile the corrupt, rigged system is using fear, the impersonator of truth, to persuade and convince we the people, that President Trump is the blame for any and all bad results deriving from the pandemic coronavirus.



However, our spiritually touched, God-sent President Donald J. Trump, saw through the diabolical corrupt, rigged schemes of the oppressive and devious actions taken by the corrupt, rigged system against the welfare and security of we the people, now inclusive of the act of God, along with the (tyranny and despotism) of the establishment form of government, and he, President Trump, began the fight against fear, and the fight against the system’s establishment form of government on the behalf of we the people. By calling out, by name and identification of every evil and foul deed perpetrated by the evil corrupt, rigged system and promised: “we are going to create a whole new system, and we are going to take this system apart.” “I want to make America great again.” “America first!!!” By that promise and commitment to we the people, the awesomely powerful, crooked, corrupt, rigged system responded to it by declaring unconditional no holds barred war against candidate Trump, now President Trump by any means necessary. By any unscrupulous, vile, sordid means available, now the coronavirus has become available to the corrupt system establishment to blame President Trump in its rigged system’s mandate, and that mandate, my fellow Americans, we have been bearing witness to it being carried out by the corrupt, rigged system over the last three and a half years. The corrupt, rigged system blames President Trump for any and all bad happenings in America, and to America, inclusive of the acts of God. Every utterance good act or deed done by President Trump for America first is met with contempt, distrust and disdain. Every executive order, staff appointment and act by his presidency is met with negative investigations, every vile accusation and negative allegation against President Trump, he is found guilty by speculation and presumption until proven innocent. This type of egregious malodorous treatment by the corrupt, rigged system has always been reserved for the black man, and black people. But, it is wrong, unjust and unfair from any perspective.



Now, my fellow Americans, this egregious, malodorous, unscrupulous, bigoted, double standard, prejudice, unlawful, unjust and unfair black discrimination treatment is being levelled against our spiritually touched, God-sent President Donald J. Trump, completely eradicating the essence of fair play in democracy, “innocent until proven guilty.”



We the people, the American people, must come to grips with this living reality and pertinent truth. Especially, the left outs: the white woman, and the African Americans/People of Color. And do something about resolving this major American problem now…and do it now, with a President who has the intestinal fortitude (the guts) to fight back and to propose a cure. “We are going to create a whole new system, and we are going to take this system apart.” “I want to make America great again.” “America first!!” NOW IS THE TIME!!!



My fellow Americans, we must come together, unite, organize and join President Trump now, then re-elect him in November, then together change and replace the corrupt, rigged system…NOW IS THE TIME! NOW IS THE TIME!



May the blessings of St. Francis be upon our President:

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

Where there is sadness, joy.



Almighty God, we Americans humbly pray to you to bless us with a peaceful transition of government and that nobody gets hurt in the process. Heavenly Father, please bless us with the guidance, the direction and the ways and means in which we, as Americans, can unite and become ONE AMERICA…touching the heart of President Donald J. Trump and enabling him to fulfill his promise and commitment to be President to ALL THE PEOPLE, while Making America Great Again. I ask and pray in the name of Jesus Christ, My Lord AND Savior….Amen!

Don King



God Bless America

God Bless the American People

God Bless President Donald J. Trump

God Bless our Military, men and women the Vanguard of our Nation

God Bless our Veterans

God Bless the Fallen but not Forgotten Heroes

1 Corinthians 16:13 “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.”



Only in America

Don King