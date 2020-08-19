HELP SAVE AMERICA - HELP SAVE THE WORLD

Now the time has come for this nation to fulfill its promise…

Forgiveness, Redemption, Conversion, Faith…

President Donald Trump loves his country…America…and he loves the American people; he is loyal to his country and its people.

“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:13

Loyalty is more than words; true loyalty will result in actions. Action is what President Trump is giving to ‘We the People,’…he lives, loves and breathes loyalty.

“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32

“Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.” – Matthew 12:25

“Racism is a sin for which we have never atoned. It is a grave injustice that must be addressed before we can ever truly move forward as one nation.” – Kirk Douglas

Right is of no sex—Truth is of no color—God is the Father of us all, and we are brethren.” – Frederick Douglass

“Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.” – Ecclesiastes 4:9-10

From the evil and cruel system of chattel slavery till today. The despicable, barbaric, inhuman system of slavery in America, has treated the left outs of the constitution: the white woman, under the ploy that the white man would take care of her, and the African Americans/People of Color, as was born to be slaves and servile property of the white man. They both, the white woman, and the African Americans were considered by, under the ideology of white supremacy to be inferior and human owned property of the white Anglo-Saxon protestant white man. This cruel, despicable, inhuman free labor system the corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system of chattel slavery in America, was created by the ideology of white supremacy system of hate, fear, violence and control, which was, is the real, true enemy of America. This ingeniously put together, remarkable system of human control over human mindset and the human actions and the human behavior by using hate, fear and violence, is simply astounding! The corrupt, rigged system has dominated and controlled the white woman through white pride and privilege, teaching them (white women) to hate and fear black people, and to teach their offspring, their children, to hate and fear black people, as though they were a deadly plague (disease) being the cause and the blame for whatever problems that they may be confronted with in their lives. Then, the evil, corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist, ideology of white supremacy hate, fear, and violence, completely stripped the black people of all human rights by law, family love and togetherness, taught them to hate themselves, to hold themselves in contempt, no family unit, father mother, sister, brother, could be bought and sold at the master’s whim or caprice.

The corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system of white superiority and non-white inferiority, which has ingeniously put together over 350 years ago, has completely dominated and controlled the human existence of the African Americans/People of Color, body, soul, spirit and mindset.

In our struggle to ascertain our democracy in our battle for liberty, equality, justice and freedom. The corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist, ideology of white supremacy hate system has been our real enemy and our true fight is against the corrupt, rigged system for our equality, liberty, justice, and freedom, not the party… not our spiritually touched, god-sent President Donald J. Trump, whom god is using as a lightning rod personality to stir up all of the racism, and as a cataclysmic, magnetic power to draw out all of the sins, ill, wrongs, discriminations, and all of the bigoted, bias, prejudices and racism of the corrupt, rigged system. Using President Trump as the sacrificial lamb, the cause and the blame, for bringing the corruption all out, for public discussion, public debate and public review. Demanding justice for our country be done, and justice for we the people be done, by the elimination and the replacement of our corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system. President Donald J. Trump is not the problem, nor the cause or the blame of this polarizing hate and divisiveness of our divided people. He is not the enemy of America my fellow Americans, the white superior and non-white inferior classes of people of the corrupt, rigged system of white supremacy is the real and true enemy of our country America, and the American people. Especially so with my African Americans/People of Color, and the white woman. The two major party’s the democrats and the republicans, along with their lying politicians, are both the victims and the propagators of our corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system of the awesomely powerful, ideology of white supremacy hate, fear, violence and control system of racism and corruption. In fact, the only leader and now our President, who has declared war against the corrupt system and outright denounced and challenged the herculean power of the racist, corrupt, rigged, sexist system on the behalf of we the people was, and is President Donald J. Trump, and who proposed the corrupt system’s elimination, and then proposed a cure for the crooked, corrupt system’s replacement. If we the people, in total solidarity, would give him, President Trump, our unwavering loyalty, and dedicated support, then: “We are going to create a whole new system, and we are going to take this system apart.” “I want to make America great again.” “America First!!” It is significant to note, that “we” not “I” is in the creation of the whole new system, inclusive of, especially, of the left outs: the white woman and the African Americans/People of Color, the entire black race will be part and parcel in the creation of this whole new system of democracy together with all the Christian American, freedom loving people, working together for a better America. Never forgetting that the corrupt, rigged system is the real and true enemy.

However, the awesomely powerful, corrupt, rigged system through its incredulous capability to make right to be believed as wrong, and to make wrong to be believed as right, through lies, distortions of truth and the manipulation of deceitful language, molding and shaping negative propaganda against President Trump, preventing us, we the people, from supporting President Trump, and by not supporting ourselves in our working together in the creation of this whole new system of liberty, equality, justice and freedom for a better America. The corrupt, rigged system derailed our mindset from its mission, which was to attain our liberty, equality, justice and freedom, by persuading we the people through negative public opinion and purple propaganda against President Trump.

The powerful, corrupt, rigged system is the cause and the blame for our despicable, abominable plight… not the party’s… not President Trump. The evil, crooked, corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system of white supremacy hate, fear, violence and control is our real and true enemy of Black America/People of Color.

Here to fore, my black brothers and sisters, all we received at election time were lies, promises and apologies, the corrupt, rigged system through its lying politicians, promise the black people everything, but gave them nothing but more lies, more unkept promises and more deceitful apologies. While continually brutally killing black people without compunction or remorse. Lacking all humanity, in regard to black people, and treating black people inhumanly. Horrifically assaulting black manhood with murders, lynchings, burning them (black men) alive, and shooting them down like rabbits or killing them like you kill chickens, at the whim or caprice of the white man (the master) with impunity and no consequences. Keep in mind, my fellow Americans, that we have been enslaved and maltreated before, during and after the signing of the constitution, the preamble, the bill of rights, and the declaration of independence. No one has brought out the racist plight of the African Americans, the Black Americans and the people of color in our sophisticated , status quo form of slavery, that we as Americans of color, are suffering and experiencing , like President Trump has today. Which begs the question, what are we the people, going to do about correcting these sinful evils and diabolical racism?

The corruption of the system is outstanding. The rigged schemes and sinister methods and devious ploys which President Trump has called out, named and identified could not be more prominent. Here we go again, its election time! Lies, promises and apologies, hate, fear, violence and control, these are the diabolical practices and shyster methods and actions, taken by the corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system in regards to Black People, assaulting them with hate and violence: murdering Black People, lynching Black People, shooting and killing Black People, like you kill rabbits, snakes, chickens and hogs, in order to instill fear into the black psyche to stay in their place and don’t vote… and if you do vote, vote the way I (the white man) tell you. This type of racist actions have been going on for centuries, but no more!!

BLACK LIVES MATTER. Even though the ideology of white supremacy says that black lives don’t matter… BLACK LIVES MATTER. President Trump has brought this racist, corrupt system to a head. Now it’s time for us, we the people, to join him and collectively, together, correct this racist, corrupt system.

“We are going to create a whole new system, and we are going to take this system apart.” “I want to make America great again.” “America First!!” - President Donald J. Trump

The Corrupt, rigged system is the enemy of America.

We the people, in solidarity with our President Donald J. Trump, must eliminate and replace this corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system, and replace this corrupt, rigged system with a system of liberty, equality, justice and freedom for all American people.

RACISM, HATRED, DIVISIVENESS, CORRUPTION, FEAR, VIOLENCE, CONTROL.

THE SYSTEM IS THE PROBLEM.

THE SYSTEM IS THE ENEMY.

THE SYSTEM IS THE CAUSE.

THE SYSTEM IS THE BLAME.

For our horrible plight of hate and divisiveness.

A house divided against itself cannot stand. A concept familiar to Abraham Lincoln’s audience, was a statement by Jesus recorded in all three synoptic Gospels (Matthew, Mark & Luke).

BLACK LIVES MATTER:

Our treatment of the African American, Black People, has lacked all compassion of humanity, and filled the country with agitation and ill feelings and brought the nation to the verge of ruin..

The corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system says:

VS.

President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence:

“We are going to create a whole new system, and we are going to take this system apart.” “I want to make America great again.” “America first!!”

The corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system says:

VS.

Former Vice President Joe Biden for President, Senator Kamala Harris for Vice President.

Joe Biden: “I can work with staunch racist” ??

Which means, according to the corrupt, rigged system BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER

A nation’s greatest resource are its people… A people’s greatest resource are their children… People are my most important asset!!! We the people, lets come together. All for each and each for all. Working together works!!!

May the blessings of St. Francis be upon our president:

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

Where there is sadness, joy.

Almighty God, we Americans humbly pray to you to bless us with a peaceful transition of government and that nobody gets hurt in the process. Heavenly Father, please bless us with the guidance, the direction and the ways and means in which we, as Americans, can unite and become ONE AMERICA…touching the heart of President Donald J. Trump and enabling him to fulfill his promise and commitment to be President to ALL THE PEOPLE, while Making America Great Again. I ask and pray in the name of Jesus Christ, My Lord AND Savior….Amen!

Don King

God Bless America

God Bless the American People

God Bless President Donald J. Trump

God Bless our Military, men and women the Vanguard of our Nation

God Bless our Veterans

God Bless the Fallen but not Forgotten Heroes

1 Corinthians 16:13 “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.”

Only in America

Don King