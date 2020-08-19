Happy 101st Birthday Mabel Wade

Ms. Mabel Wade was honored by relatives, friends and members of the Cuyahoga County Section-National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (CCS_NCNW) on the occasion of her 101st Birthday Celebration on August 15, 2020 at Beachwood Point Care Center.

Ms. Wade was born on August 15, 1919 and has been a contributing resident and involved member of the Greater Cleveland community and Cuyahoga County for many years. Ms. Wade has been active in church and civic responsibilities, including a Life Member and Matriarch of the Cuyahoga County Section-National Council of Negro Women, Inc. since 1966, and advocate for the NCNW Mission and Legacy. During a long and productive lifetime, Ms. Wade has demonstrated in countless ways, her dedication to the welfare of others and has earned the respect and affection of people from all walks-of-life and all ages. She has lived during the most eventful century of this country’s and world’s history; and in her quiet way, has been a force for good and a stabilizing influence on those around her during these turbulent years. Ms. Loretta Gray, President of the Cuyahoga County Section-NCNW, along with the Executive Board and Members, do hereby deem it an honor and pleasure to pay homage to Ms. Mabel Wade, Life Member and Matriarch, on the occasion of her 101st Birthday, with sincere congratulations and best wishes for many more happy, productive years.